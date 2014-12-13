Burnley 1-0 Saints: Tadic's miss ended a run of how many top-flight penalties netted by Southampton?
By Gregg Davies
Dusan Tadic's saved penalty proved disastrous for Southampton as Ashley Barnes's 73rd-minute winner extended their losing streak to four games at Turf Moor.
The Serbia international's second-half spot-kick was saved by Tom Heaton on the hour mark, before former Austria U20 man Barnes struck to give Sean Dyche's men a huge three points on home soil.
- Burnley won their first-ever Premier League game in the month of December, at the 9th attempt (W1 D4 L4).
- Danny Ings has scored or assisted 6 of Burnley’s last 7 Premier League goals (4 goals, 2 assists).
- Barnes’s goal was just the 5th that Burnley have scored in the second half of a Premier League game so far this season – only Aston Villa (2) have scored fewer after half-time.
- Tadic’s penalty miss ended a run of 29 successive penalties scored by Southampton in the Premier League.
- The last Southampton player to miss a penalty in the Premier League was Jim Magilton in April 1997.
- Southampton have failed to score in the first half in 5 of their last 6 Premier League games, netting just once in the other game of this run.
