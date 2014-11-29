Burnley 1-1 Aston Villa: What did Villa do in a league game for the first time since May?

Clarets boss Sean Dyche hailed his side's spirit after they battled back to earn a point that lifts them off the foot of the table.

A rare goal from Joe Cole looked to be handing Villa only their third league win of the season and first in nine outings.

However, top scorer Danny Ings kept his nerve to convert a penalty in the 87th minute to earn a share of the spoils and extend Burnley's unbeaten record against Villa at Turf Moor to 14 games in all competitions dating back to 1959.

With his opening goal, Cole became only the third different player to score a Premier League goal for Aston Villa this season.

Andreas Weimann has scored (3) or assisted (2) 5 of Aston Villa’s 7 Premier League goals so far in 2014/15.

Since the start of October, Ings (4) has scored more Premier League goals than Aston Villa (3).

Villa attempted 7 shots on target in this match; their most in a Premier League game since May.

Aston Villa have now scored just 3 goals in their last 9 Premier League matches.

Burnley have won as many points in their last 3 Premier League games (7) as they had in their previous 14 matches in the competition combined.

