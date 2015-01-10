Burnley 2-1 QPR: When was the last time the Clarets scored two in a Prem home game?

Burnley moved out of the Premier League relegation zone with a 2-1 victory over QPR that could prove massive come the end of the season. In a match between two relegation candidates, it was Sean Dyche's men who took all three points, leaving QPR still without a single win or draw away from home this season in the league.

Burnley had named the same XI for the seventh Premier League match in a row, while QPR recalled Adel Taarabt for the first time in almost exactly a year. Taarabt was the game's top passer (50/58) and created 3 chances on his return to first-team action.

Scott Arfield struck first for Burnley with a fine solo goal, only for former Burnley striker Charlie Austin - who scored and was sent off in QPR's 2-0 win in the reverse fixture in December - to level from the penalty spot.

Burnley led at the break, though, thanks to a calm finish from Danny Ings and that proved decisive. Victory lifts Burnley to 16th, while QPR drop into the bottom three.

Scott Arfield scored his first goal since the opening game of the season, when he netted against Chelsea.

QPR have only kept 1 clean sheet in their last 18 Premier League away games.

Charlie Austin has scored 4 of QPR’s 5 away league goals this term.

Danny Ings has scored 4 goals in 4 league games against QPR; against no side has he netted more in his league career.

Burnley scored twice (or more) in a Premier League home game for the first time since the final game of their first spell in the Premier League (4-2 vs Tottenham).

QPR have become the first team to lose their first 10 away games of a top-flight season since Sunderland in 1964/65.

The R’s have only won 1 of their last 10 matches against Burnley in all competitions (D4 L6).

Burnley scored with 2 of their 3 shots in the first-half but with 0 of their 15 after the break.

