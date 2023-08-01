Burnley season preview 2023/24: Is Vincent Kompany's cultural revolution fully underway at Turf Moor?

The Burnley season preview 2023/24 focuses on Vincent Kompany’s cultural revolution, which has turned the club 180 degrees and lit a fire in the Lancashire town, sparking dreams of just how far he can take the Clarets.

Reaching 101 points despite winning only one of their first five matches, they were an all-time great Championship team; the question now is whether their fearless brilliance will translate to the big time. The signs appear positive.

In the image of its creator, Kompany’s football at Burnley is stylish but not without grit, and the technical ability of the lads he brought over in his luggage from Belgium – Josh Cullen, Anass Zaroury and Manuel Benson among them – suits a higher level.

Besides, they can always rely on Benson to cut inside and score with an unstoppable long-range shot, as he did in four consecutive games last season. FourFourTwo previews Burnley's Premier League season

Burnley season preview 2023/24: The lesson from last year

Play with the same courage as they did in the Championship. Sticking to principles has worked for several sides promoted to the Premier League, and Kompany’s success is rooted in the same philosophy as other Guardiola disciples: don’t sacrifice your ideals; adapt your methods.

Burnley won’t always dominate possession, nor be free to attack with the same ferocity, but they also provide a threat on the counter and will back themselves to beat teams either way. And, if they can make Turf Moor their happy place after losing just once in 26 games there last season (to QPR, having had 80 per cent possession), then home form could be crucial.

Nobody will be relishing a trip to Lancashire – perhaps not even Pep Guardiola, who will pay a high-profile visit to his protégé on opening night...

The coach: Vincent Kompany

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sean Dyche built a brick wall, but Vincent Kompany is erecting a cathedral. The 37-year-old has dazzled with his results and how he’s got them, taking Burnley from a solid 4-4-2 block into a modern 3-2-5 attack structure that reverts to a back four without the ball. Is he Pep’s heir at Manchester City?

Key player: Josh Cullen

(Image credit: Getty Images)

At 27, Josh Cullen has arrived in the Premier League the long way around: from cameos as a young Hammer to Burnley’s player of the season five years later, via several loans and a rebirth at Kompany’s Anderlecht. The Irish midfielder is the beating heart of this team, pumping lifeblood to its attackers

The mood around Burnley

Intrigue and excitement. Under Dyche, Burnley won two promotions, had six seasons in the top flight and enjoyed a brief European jaunt, but it didn’t feel like this. Burnley, with a much better footballing side, could now surprise the Premier League in a very different way.

One to watch

(Image credit: Getty Imaegs)

Scott Twine was walloping worldies in League One for MK Dons 18 months ago, and now, having just turned 24, he completes his rise from non-league to Premier League. A long-term injury impacted his first year at Burnley yet he returned in style last term, scoring free-kicks against West Brom and Cardiff – he’s ready for the big time.

Most likely to...

Deliver announcement videos that put everyone else to shame. Last season featured re-enactments of everything from The Generation Game and Fawlty Towers (ask your dad) to Minions and Stranger Things. Over to you, admin.

Least likely to...

Win our hearts with a mere sponsor. Last term, Classic Football Shirts was splashed across the Clarets’ outfits, combining jersey culture with some seriously stylish football. But CFS have taken their logo to Parma in Serie B, the hipsters, and so Burnley are now set for an ordinary adornment. Boooo!

The fan's view: Natalie Bromley (@nonaynever)

Last season was incredible: winning the league in style – and at Ewood Park – after spending so long grinding out Premier League survival. We’re a club reborn and we have zero intention of just making up the numbers.

Our key player will be the beautifully entertaining winger, Manuel Benson.

Our most underrated player is the ever-present midfield general, Josh Cullen. His passing is phenomenal, but it’s his selfless work rate that really stands out.

I’m least looking forward to playing Everton, if Sean Dyche is there. Just... urgh.

Fans think our owner is more reliable than initially thought! Fans were split when ALK bought the club, but the owners have made brilliant progress. The bond between board, fans and community is building nicely.

The one change I’d make would be banning gambling adverts. As a society we have a responsibility to try to stamp out addictions, and the relentless push of football betting, especially mid-match, doesn’t help.

The active player I’d love to have back is Kieran Trippier – he’s still the best full-back I’ve ever seen.

The pantomime villain will be the increasingly petulant Jurgen Klopp. His behaviour towards officials is appalling, but he gets to hide behind this ‘genial German’ persona.

The fans’ opinion of the gaffer is that we don’t know what we’ve done to deserve Vincent Kompany. Relentless in his pursuit of success, he’s humble and ambitious. Last year he said we “weren’t the best team in the league”, we were “the 21st best team in the country”, and he won’t rest until we’re the best. He will be a Champions League manager very soon.

We’ll finish 15th.

Season previews for the Premier League, League One and League Two are all available HERE

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today! Guarantee the finest football stories and interviews dropping on your doorstep every month

The FourFourTwo Season Preview issue is available in shops now. Click here to order yours with free delivery