Burnley vs Manchester City live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Burnley vs Manchester City live stream and match preview

Looking for a Burnley vs Manchester City live stream? Burnley vs Manchester City is on Sky Sports in the UK.

The Premier League 2023/24 campaign kicks off with Championships champions Burnley welcoming treble winners Manchester City to Turf Moor.

Both sides will be wanting to get their seasons off to a strong start on Friday night, though Pep Guardiola's side are certainly under more pressure to produce a convincing performance.

Vincent Kompany, managing against the side he spent a decade at as a player, will want to get one over on his former club, though, and will want to continue the positivity around Burnley at the moment.

Kick-off is at 8pm BST. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League wherever you are.

Team news

Burnley will be without Michael Obafemi, who permanently signed for the Clarets in the summer following a successful loan spell. The Irish striker is currently out after undergoing surgery on his hamstring.

Manchester City, meanwhile, will likely have a full squad to select from. Kevin De Bruyne seemed a doubt last week, but the Belgian managed to play some minutes in the Community Shield against Arsenal. Nathan Ake also hasn't featured since July 26 due to not feeling 100 per cent, but could return against Burnley.

Form

Burnley are back in the Premier League after storming to the Championship title last term.

Manchester City are coming off the back of a loss at Wembley in the Community Shield, but are the treble winners and looking to hold onto their Premier League crown this season.

Referee

Craig Pawson will be the referee for Burnley vs Manchester City. His assistants will be Simon Bennett and Steve Meredith, with Graham Scott the fourth official. Michael Oliver is the VAR, with Stuart Burt the assistant VAR.

Stadium

Burnley vs Manchester City will be played at the 21,944-capacity Turf Moor in Burnley.

Kick-off and channel

Burnley vs Manchester City kick-off is at 8pm BST on Friday 11 August in the UK. The game is on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event in the UK.

In the US, kick-off time is 3pm ET / 12pm PT. The match will be shown on NBC, Universo and USA Network in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

International Premier League TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports and TNT Sports are the two main players, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2023/24.

• USA: NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform showing all 380 games in the season. A fuboTV subscription also lets you watch every game.

• Canada: The way to watch Premier League football in 2023/24 is fuboTV, which has exclusive rights to all the action.

• Australia: Optus Sport will screen every game of the Premier League season.

• New Zealand: Sky Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.