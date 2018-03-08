Calvert-Lewin: “Rooney's little pointers are helping me to become a more rounded player”

Rooney, who made his professional debut with the Toffees back in 2002, rejoined the Goodison Park outfit in July after a trophy-laden 14-year career at Manchester United.

The 32-year-old won five Premier League titles and the Champions League during his time at Old Trafford, becoming the Red Devils’ all-time leading scorer in the process.

Calvert-Lewin, who has netted eight times this term after bagging the winner in last year’s Under-20 World Cup final, is benefiting from the boyhood Blue’s experience.

Speaking exclusively in the April 2018 issue of FourFourTwo, the 20-year-old says: “I was over the moon when I heard that he was coming back to the club. I think I’d be lying if I didn’t say I was in awe when he first came into training, as any youngster would be. His quality was there for everyone to see from the start.

“He's been helping me with some little pointers,” Calvert-Lewin added. “It’s the small things that end up making the biggest difference – when you put them all together, you’ll become a more rounded footballer.

“He’s improved my positioning and my body shape as I receive the ball, which will make the game a lot easier for me. You need all the help you can get as a youngster in the Premier League, and Wayne has been a huge help to me.”

