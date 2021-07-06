Can Italy, Spain and Denmark fans travel to the Euro 2020 semi-finals at Wembley?

Fans from Italy, Spain and Denmark aren't able to travel to the UK to watch their nations in the semi-finals of Euro 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

People arriving from these countries, which are on the UK government's amber list, have to quarantine for a period of 10 days. Therefore, even if Italy, Spain and Denmark fans arrived immediately after their teams had progressed to the semi-finals of the competition, they would not be able to watch their country play at Wembley. Should their side progress to the final on Sunday, fans unfortunately wouldn't have quarantined for long enough to attend the game.

Both semi-final fixtures are at Wembley in London, with Italy and Spain playing on Tuesday night, before England play at their home stadium against Denmark the night after.

Italy, Spain and Denmark nationals can attend the games though, with it also easier for them to buy tickets because there are fewer fans travelling from abroad. The football associations of each country have made these tickets available to people living in England that are from their respective nations.

Consequently, England will have a considerable advantage over Denmark in the second semi-final of Euro 2020 - at least in terms of support. With Danish supporters unable to travel, this has also freed up more tickets for England fans, providing their home stadium with likely even more of a bias as a result.

Similarly, Italy and Spain's game won't have the same levels of support as England's will, which could prove anticlimactic for three of the nations in the final four of Euro 2020.

