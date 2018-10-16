Quiz! Can you name the 50 highest Championship scorers since 2007/08?

The Championship is increasingly fertile breeding ground for developing young English talent, as the recent Three Lions call-ups of Mason Mount and James Maddison attest, but some of its stalwarts often struggle to find a way out of it.

Take the men at the top of this list, for example, many of whom have tried their hand in the top flight without much success. Four of the top five marksmen since 2007/08 still play in the Championship, chasing the man atop this list and his current 19-goal lead.

Two of these second-tier heroes even managed all of their goals in this period for one club, and sit snugly next to one another in eighth and ninth place respectively. Get a room!

This one’s a challenge, what with many of these players having turned out for several different Championship sides either permanently or on loan, so we’ve put a little bit of extra time on the clock. You’ve got 12 minutes to recall as many as you can, then tell us how you did @FourFourTwo – you could see yourself on our daily Twitter leaderboard.

When you’re finished, send it around to some friends to see if they’ve been paying attention over the last 10 years…

(Please note: Adblockers could stop you from seeing this quiz, so please turn yours off while you’re with us. Thanks!)

