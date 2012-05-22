Can you name all 20 Premier League shirt sponsors? Answers!

Football's come a long way since the days the local butcher would pay six shillings a season to sponsor a top flight team...



ARSENAL Emirates (airline)

ASTON VILLA Genting Casinos (Malaysian gambling venues)

BLACKBURN The Prince's Trust (charity)

BOLTON 188Bet ('online sportsbook provider')



CHELSEA Samsung (electronics...and stuff)

EVERTON Chang (Thai beer)

FULHAM FxPro (online retail trading broker - very Fulham)

LIVERPOOL Standard Chartered (banking and financial services)



MAN CITY Etihad Airways (planes and stuff)

MAN UTD Aon (risk management services...)

NEWCASTLE Virgin Money (financial services)

NORWICH Aviva (insurance and Paul Whitehouse)



QPR Malaysia Airlines (come on, you know this)

STOKE Britannia (financial services)

SUNDERLAND Tombola (not on Wikipedia - carnival stall providers?)

SWANSEA 32Red (online casino - so you can go there in your pants)



TOTTENHAM Aurasma ('augmented reality platform' - huh?)

WEST BROM Bodog ('intellectual property licensing enterprise' (!?))

WIGAN 12BET.com (online betting, again)

WOLVES Sportingbet (hmmmm)

