Can you predict the Euros better than FourFourTwo?

The Euros are upon us like a randy sailor, and we’re all fair agog with excitement: the FFT office crackles with anticipation and predictions.

You’ll have your own ideas as to what’s going to happen in France, but here’s the challenge: it’s time to stand by those predictions... and see who’s right.

You can do this – and take on some of FourFourTwo’s finest journalists (ahem) – with our brand new FourFourTwo Pick & Predict app, which is completely FREE on Android and iOS devices.

What’s this app, then?

The app, powered by our chums at SuperBru, includes two different games for you to get stuck into.

In Predictor you simply predict the score for each match at the 2016 European Championship, earning points for the right result and even more points for every accurate scoreline. Easy, right?

In Fantasy Superstars you pick a five-a-side team from the best talent on offer – so your line-up could be Manuel Neuer, Leonardo Bonucci, Dele Alli, Cristiano Ronaldo and Robert Lewandowski. Then you can sit back and watch your players score points in real-life matches, helping you to bounce up the leaderboard.

APPY DAYS

In both games you can take on FourFourTwo's so-called "experts" plus readers and football fans worldwide – you can create and join your own leagues. We’ll be airing our predictions in the build-up – and publishing our results during the tournament, so you can measure yourself against us. This might get painful...

Download FourFourTwo Pick & Predict for Android or for iPhone now and check it all out for yourself.

Oh and while we’re on the subject of excellent free apps, our award-winning Stats Zone data-analysis gizmo has also been updated in time for the Euros. What's not to like?

FFT Pick & Predict: for Android • for iOS

FFT Stats Zone: for Android • for iOS