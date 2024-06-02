"The Champions League has given me fantastic happiness" – why record-breaking Carlo Ancelotti is the most underrated of all the great managers

By
published

The Real Madrid boss became a European champion for a fifth time at Wembley, but had no inclination to show off about it

Carlo Ancelotti
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Carlo Ancelotti had just become the first manager to win the European Cup five times, and yet you wouldn't have known it from his post-match press conference, deep inside the bowels of Wembley Stadium on Saturday night.

The Real Madrid boss had just completed an extraordinary feat – no other gaffer has ever won the trophy four times, let alone five – but it barely seemed to be a topic of conversation, on a night when the headlines were made by Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Junior, Toni Kroos, perhaps even Dani Carvajal ahead of Ancelotti.

Chris Flanagan
Chris Flanagan
Senior Staff Writer

Chris joined FourFourTwo in 2015 and has reported from more than 20 countries, in places as varied as Ivory Coast and the Arctic Circle. He's interviewed Pele, Zlatan and Santa Claus (it's a long story), as well as covering the World Cup, AFCON and the Clasico. He previously spent 10 years as a newspaper journalist, and completed the 92 in 2017.