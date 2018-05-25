Cesar Carrillo of Millonarios bangs in a screamer in Copa Libertadores action

Carrillo came off the bench at the start of the second half of the tightly contested Copa Libertadores clash and he more than made his mark in the 73rd minute.

The Colombian midfielder pounced on a loose ball up on the edge of the area and unleashed a ferocious drive on goal which looped and crashed over goalkeeper Walter into the top corner.

Unfortunately the 1-0 victory would prove meaningless as Millonarios finished third in Group G on eight points behind Corinthians and Independiente. However, Carrillo still commended his team-mates for grinding out the win.

He told reporters in the dressing room: "It is not easy to come here and win, but thanks to the effort of our team and the attitude in the field, we managed to leave with a positive result. Too bad we did not get a place in the next phase.

"I believe that our success was due to how compact we were. The Corinthians attack were not happy and when the game was tight I managed to hit a beautiful kick."

