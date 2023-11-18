Liverpool's Luis Diaz scores twice for Colombia to beat Brazil in front of emotional father following kidnap ordeal

Liverpool winger Luis Diaz scored twice for Colombia on Friday night to give the Cafeteros a 2-1 win over Brazil in front of his tearful father following the family's recent kidnap ordeal.

Both of the player's parents were kidnapped in Colombia recently and although his mother was quickly released by the captors, Luis Manuel Diaz was held by a guerrilla group for 12 days.

Diaz Sr has since revealed details of the time he was kept against his will, saying he barely slept in those 12 days, while he was forced to endure difficult horseback riding through mountainous areas with lots of rain. Nevertheless, he has vowed to remain living in his homeland.

He was in the stands as Colombia took on Brazil in a World Cup qualifier in Barranquilla on Friday night and watched with pride as his son scored two second-half goals to give the Cafeteros a 2-1 win after Gabriel Martinelli's early goal for the visitors.

Luis Manuel Diaz, wearing a Colombia shirt and a necklace, was visibly emotional after his son's goals as he wept alongside his wife, Cilenis Marulanda, in the celebrations and even fell on top of some other people amid the euphoria.

After his headers in the 75th and 79th minute gave Colombia victory, Diaz said: "I thank God. He makes it all possible.

"We have always experienced tough moments, but life makes you strong and brave. That is football and that is life. We deserved this victory."

Despite defeat, Brazil goalkeeper Allisson hailed his Liverpool team-mate after the match. "He is a friend, he suffered a lot these days," the Reds goalkeeper said.

"This is beyond football. He deserves it."

Next up for Diaz and Colombia is a trip to Paraguay on Tuesday, while Brazil are at home to Argentina in a crunch clash that same night.

