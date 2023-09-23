Joao Cancelo nets late winner as Barcelona score three in last 10 minutes to beat Celta

Joao Cancelo netted a late winner for Barcelona as the Catalans hit three goals in the last 10 minutes to seal a stunning comeback at home to Celta Vigo in La Liga on Saturday.

The champions went behind after 19 minutes when Jorgen Strand Larsen scored at Montjuic and it looked like they were heading for defeat as Anastasios Douvikas made it 2-0 late in the game.

There were only 14 minutes left at that point, but Robert Lewandowski pulled one back for the Blaugrana with 81 minutes on the clock and set up an exciting finale as he equalised with five still to play.

Cancelo, who is on loan from Manchester City, got the assist for the Pole's second and latched onto a pass from Gavi to net the winner in the 89th minute.

That goal sparked wild celebrations at the side of the pitch and sent Barcelona to the top of the table provisionally alongside Catalan rivals Girona, who beat Mallorca in another incredible game on Saturday.

Real Madrid are a point behind and can go back on top on Sunday, but face a tough trip to city rivals Atletico in the derby.

Portuguese pair Cancelo and Joao Feliz have transformed Barcelona since signing on deadline day.

Between them, they have racked up five goals and three assists already in just four matches.

