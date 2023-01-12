Cesc Fabregas explains how Dennis Wise convinced him to move to Como in Serie B

In the summer of 2022, Cesc Fabregas moved from Monaco in Ligue 1 to Como in Serie B, with Dennis Wise playing a crucial role in the Spaniard signing for the Italian side.

Fabregas - who has won two Premier League titles, La Liga and the Europa League in his esteemed career - says he made the switch to Como because he felt inspired by a long-term project to get them back to the top flight of Italian football.

Just three years ago, they were languishing in the fourth division, but that, in essence is why he gave up the Mediterranean municipality for the north Italian lakes.

“This is why I came here,” Fabregas tells FourFourTwo. “I’m happy to be back playing again. This is just the beginning, with new players getting to know each other. I try to set an example; to be with everyone as another team-mate.”

Bizarrely, Denis Wise, another former Chelsea midfielder, is CEO and played a vital role in recruiting Fabregas, who had countless offers from other European clubs as well as those further afield and later recruited his old pal, Henry, as a minority shareholder in Como.

"I spoke a lot with Dennis,” Fabregas explains. “He’s such an important person for the club – the CEO; the guy who takes all the football decisions.

Fabregas is enjoying working as part of the project at Como in Serie B (Image credit: Getty Images)

“Anyone can beat anyone in this league, and it’s really important for the club to have important faces around to help the talented young players we have here.”

As he approaches the twilight of his career, Fabregas expects Como to be his last club. The Spaniard has turned out for Arsenal, Barcelona, Chelsea and Monaco in the past 20 years, but, at the age of 35, he understands another move is unlikely.

“Football takes you down many paths, but Como will probably be my last club,” he says. “Look, everyone likes a project and wants to improve. We want to create a strong team, a strong club, to improve every year and win promotion to Serie A.

"I’m preparing myself to be a coach but, for now, I want to keep playing and enjoying the game while I can. Life is good. Como is an amazing place and everyone has been so welcoming.

“We have been on holiday here before as a family and my wife and kids are all very happy. It’s a real positive to come here, believe in the project and enjoy my football once again.”

For the future, Fabregas confirms he intends to move into management when he retires from playing football. After all, his intelligence on a football pitch is unrivalled, and he's already working with Como's youth teams.

“I’m doing my coaching badges as we speak,” concludes Fabregas. “I’d love to go into that as soon as I’ve finished playing. I’m studying sessions, analysing, and I’ve been taking notes about coaches throughout my career.

"Football is constantly evolving. The most important thing is that you adapt with it, whether it’s as a player or a coach.”