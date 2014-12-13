Chelsea 2-0 Hull: How many of Hazard's 65 league goals have been headers?

Chelsea sustained their three-point advantage at the top of the Premier League with a comfortable 2-0 win over Hull at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues' imperious home record didn't ever look like coming under threat after Eden Hazard nodded home inside seven minutes, and Jose Mourinho's league leaders put the game beyond doubt midway through the second half through Diego Costa – the striker's 12th of the season – after Tom Huddlestone was sent off for a dreadful challenge on Filipe Luis.

Incredibly, it was Chelsea's 11th win to nil in their last 15 league games at the Bridge.

Hazard's last 11 Premier League goals for Chelsea have been scored at Stamford Bridge.

This was the Belgian's 29th Premier League goal, but only the second with a header. Of his 65 goals in Ligue 1 and the Premier League, just 2 have been headers.

No side has conceded more goals in the opening 15 minutes of Premier League games this season than Hull City (6; level with Tottenham).

Diego Costa’s goal was the 400th scored in the Premier League in 2014/15.

Costa has scored 8 goals in his 7 league appearances at Stamford Bridge this season. He’s scored more home goals than any other Premier League player this season so far.

Tom Huddlestone has now been sent off in 3 successive Premier League seasons, this after receiving no red cards in any of his previous 7 top-flight campaigns.

Only Newcastle (9) have been shown more red cards in the Premier League since the start of 2013/14 than Hull (7).

Hull have never won away at Chelsea in any competition (L16 D5).

