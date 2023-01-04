Chelsea vs Manchester City live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Chelsea vs Manchester City live stream and match preview, Thursday 5 January, 8pm GMT

Chelsea vs Manchester City live stream and match preview

Looking for a Chelsea vs Manchester City live stream? We've got you covered. Chelsea vs Manchester City is being shown on Sky Sports in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Premier League with your subscription (opens in new tab) from anywhere.

A 1-1 draw with Everton (opens in new tab) means Manchester City (opens in new tab) lost ground in the Premier League title race at the weekend.

Pep Guardiola's side cannot afford to fall too far behind Arsenal (opens in new tab), who are showing no signs of slowing down at the top of the table.

As for Chelsea (opens in new tab), a 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest (opens in new tab) on New Year's Day saw them fall seven points adrift of the top four.

Kick-off is at 8pm GMT. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League (opens in new tab) wherever you are.

Team news

Chelsea will have to make do without N'Golo Kante, Reece James, Wesley Fofana, Ben Chilwell, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Edouard Mendy and Armando Broja.

Manchester City will be unable to call upon the services of Ruben Dias and Julian Alvarez, but Aymeric Laporte could return to the matchday squad.

Form

City have won just one of their last three top-flight games, having lost 2-1 at home to Brentford (opens in new tab) immediately prior to the World Cup.

Chelsea have emerged triumphant from just one of their last seven outings in the Premier League, leaving them eighth in the table heading into the midweek round of games.

Referee

Paul Tierney will be the referee for Chelsea vs Manchester City.

Stadium

Chelsea vs Manchester City will be played at the 40,341-capacity Stamford Bridge in London.

Kick-off and channel

Chelsea vs Manchester City kick-off is at 8pm GMT on Thursday 5 January in the UK. The game is being shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football (opens in new tab).

In the US, kick-off time is 3pm ET / 12pm PT. The match will be shown on NBC in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

(Image credit: Future)

International Premier League TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports (opens in new tab) and BT Sport (opens in new tab) are the two main players once again, but Amazon (opens in new tab) also have a slice of the pie in 2022/23.

• USA: NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription (opens in new tab) for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

• Canada: The way to watch Premier League football in 2022/23 is fuboTV (opens in new tab), which has exclusive rights to all the action.

• Australia: Optus Sport (opens in new tab) will screen every game of the Premier League season. Non-subscribers can access the action via a Fetch TV box (opens in new tab) and other friendly streaming devices.

• New Zealand: Sky Sport (opens in new tab) are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.