Chelsea vs Newcastle United live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match
Looking for a Chelsea vs Newcastle United live stream? We've got you covered. Chelsea vs Newcastle United is being shown in the UK by Sky Sports. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Premier League with your subscription from anywhere.
Newcastle will be looking to end their excellent season on a high when they face Chelsea this weekend.
The Magpies secured a top-four finish on Monday night following a 0-0 draw with Leicester.
As for Chelsea, they are desperate for the campaign to end after yet another defeat - this time by Manchester United - on Thursday night.
Kick-off is at 4.30pm BST. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League wherever you are.
Team news
Chelsea will have to make do without Benoit Badiashile, Armando Broja, N'Golo Kante, Mason Mount, Reece James, Marc Cucurella and Ben Chilwell. Mateo Kovacic is a doubt.
Newcastle will be unable to call upon the services of Nick Pope, Emil Krafth, Jamaal Lascelles, Matt Ritchie, Ryan Fraser, Joelinton and Joe Willock.
Form
Chelsea have won only one of their last 11 matches and have not triumphed at home in the top flight since March 4.
Newcastle have won just one of their last four games, but the pressure is off given they have already secured a place in the Champions League.
Referee
Jarred Gillett will be the referee for Chelsea vs Newcastle United.
Stadium
Chelsea vs Newcastle United will be played at the 40,341-capacity Stamford Bridge in London.
Kick-off and channel
Chelsea vs Newcastle United kick-off is at 4.30pm BST on Sunday 28 May in the UK. The game is not being shown live in the UK.
In the US, kick-off time is 11.30am ET / 8.30am PT. The match will be shown on NBC in the US. See below for international broadcast options.
International Premier League TV rights
• UK: Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2022/23.
• USA: NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.
• Canada: The way to watch Premier League football in 2022/23 is fuboTV, which has exclusive rights to all the action.
• Australia: Optus Sport will screen every game of the Premier League season. Non-subscribers can access the action via a Fetch TV box and other friendly streaming devices.
• New Zealand: Sky Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.
