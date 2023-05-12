Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Kai Havertz and Mateo Kovacic celebrate one of Chelsea's goals in the 3-1 win at Leicester in the Premier League in March 2023.

Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest live stream and match preview, Saturday 13 May, 3pm BST

Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest is not being shown in the UK.

Chelsea (opens in new tab) will be looking to build on last weekend's 3-1 defeat of Bournemouth (opens in new tab) when they welcome Nottingham Forest (opens in new tab) to west London.

Steve Cooper's side are out of the bottom three as they seek to survive in the Premier League, but Forest have the worst away record in the division.

Chelsea have nothing but pride still to play for after a dismal campaign, although some players will need to convince the incoming manager of their worth.

Kick-off is at 3pm BST. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League (opens in new tab) wherever you are.

Team News

Chelsea will have to make do without Mason Mount, Kalidou Koulibaly, Marc Cucurella, Reece James, Ben Chilwell, Marcus Bettinelli and Armando Broja. Wesley Fofana will be assessed in the run-up to kick-off.

Forest will be unable to call upon the services of Giulian Biancone, Chris Wood, Dean Henderson, Omar Richards, Scott McKenna, Jack Colback, Jonjo Shelvey, Emmanuel Dennis and Neco Williams. Serge Aurier and Renan Lodi are fighting to be fit.

Form

Chelsea's victory over Bournemouth was their first under Lampard this season, ending a six-game losing streak.

Forest have won two of their last three Premier League games, although they are without a victory on the road since early January.

Referee

Paul Tierney will be the referee for Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest.

Stadium

Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest will be played at the 40,341-capacity Stamford Bridge in London.

Kick-off and channel

Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest kick-off is at 3pm BST on Saturday 13 May in the UK. The game is not being shown in the UK.

In the US, kick-off time is 10am ET / 7am PT. The match will be shown on NBC in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

(Image credit: Future)

International Premier League TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports (opens in new tab) and BT Sport (opens in new tab) are the two main players once again, but Amazon (opens in new tab) also have a slice of the pie in 2022/23.

• USA: NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription (opens in new tab) for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

• Canada: The way to watch Premier League football in 2022/23 is fuboTV (opens in new tab), which has exclusive rights to all the action.

• Australia: Optus Sport (opens in new tab) will screen every game of the Premier League season. Non-subscribers can access the action via a Fetch TV box (opens in new tab) and other friendly streaming devices.

• New Zealand: Sky Sport (opens in new tab) are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.