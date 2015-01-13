Clarence Seedorf: Great Goals Retold

As FFT observed in its Super Sunday feature last month (198, December 2010), the Madrid derby is often so one-sided that it needs a bit of a spark to excite the fans. Enter Seedorf, who took it upon himself to provide the entertainment by smashing home a frankly absurd goal.

Spotting the keeper out of position, naturally expecting a cross, the Dutchman arrowed the ball into the top corner from just inside the opposition half – the very embodiment of “Surely he won’t shoot from there? He is, you know...”

“For my fans that missile is the greatest goal I ever scored,” Clarence tells FFT. “It was amazing from an emotional point of view too, because the day before, my first son had been born. I arrived back in Spain that morning, had lunch, had a rest, then I went and scored that goal in the derby!

“There are goals that were technically more difficult: for example against Torino when I dribbled past three, or a left-footed volley against Juventus which was a very difficult movement. At home I’ve got a photo of Buffon in the air as the ball goes right into the top corner.

“But that goal against Atletico brought prizes, including 250 bottles of wine. Considering I am teetotal, imagine how many parties I had to throw to get rid of it!”

This article was originally published in the New Year 2011 edition of FourFourTwo. Subscribe!