Clarence Seedorf: Great Goals Retold
Clarence Seedorf recalls his 1997 stunner in the Madrid derby which earned him 250 bottles of wine...
As FFT observed in its Super Sunday feature last month (198, December 2010), the Madrid derby is often so one-sided that it needs a bit of a spark to excite the fans. Enter Seedorf, who took it upon himself to provide the entertainment by smashing home a frankly absurd goal.
Spotting the keeper out of position, naturally expecting a cross, the Dutchman arrowed the ball into the top corner from just inside the opposition half – the very embodiment of “Surely he won’t shoot from there? He is, you know...”
“For my fans that missile is the greatest goal I ever scored,” Clarence tells FFT. “It was amazing from an emotional point of view too, because the day before, my first son had been born. I arrived back in Spain that morning, had lunch, had a rest, then I went and scored that goal in the derby!
“There are goals that were technically more difficult: for example against Torino when I dribbled past three, or a left-footed volley against Juventus which was a very difficult movement. At home I’ve got a photo of Buffon in the air as the ball goes right into the top corner.
“But that goal against Atletico brought prizes, including 250 bottles of wine. Considering I am teetotal, imagine how many parties I had to throw to get rid of it!”
