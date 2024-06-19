Cristiano Ronaldo hat-tricks

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the greatest goalscorers in the history of football.

The prolific Portuguese has netted over 750 goals in his club career and more than 100 at international level. And counting.

He has also become even more effective with age, with over half of his career hat-tricks coming since he turned 30 in 2015.

Here, a look at some of his most memorable hat-tricks for club and country in an unbelievable career...

32. Al-Nassr vs Al-Wehda (2024)

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring for Al-Nassr against Al-Wehda in the Saudi Pro League in May 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Aged 39 and still scoring freely, Cristiano Ronaldo hit three for Al-Nassr in a big win over Al-Wehda in the Saudi Pro League in May 2024.

Ronaldo opened the scoring after intercepting a poor pass from Al-Wehda goalkeeper Munir Mohamedi and curled home, adding another with a header seven minutes later and completing his 66th career hat-trick as he timed his run to perfection and fired past Munir following a Sadio Mane through ball.

31. Portugal vs Lithuania (2019)

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring for Portugal against Lithuania in November 2019. (Image credit: Getty Images)

After scoring four for Portugal against Lithuania in a 5-1 win away from home in a Euros qualifier in September 2019, Ronaldo added another three in a 6-0 success at home to the Baltic nation in November.

Cristiano opened the scoring from the penalty spot as he slotted straight down the middle and made it 2-0 with a wonderful curler into the corner from outside the box after Lithuania had lost the ball in their own half. He scored the sixth with a low finish late in the game.

30. Real Madrid vs Kashima Antlers (2016)

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates his third goal for Real Madrid against Kashima Antlers in the final of the FIFA Club World Cup in December 2016. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Although he hit many massive goals in his nine seasons at Real Madrid, Cristiano Ronaldo only scored one hat-trick for Los Blancos in a final.

It came in the 2016 Club World Cup final. Madrid surprisingly went 2-1 down to Japanese side Kashima Antlers, but the Portuguese levelled with a penalty on the hour and won it for Zinedine Zidane's side in extra time with a low finish after latching onto a pass from Karim Benzema in the area and later pouncing on a loose ball to rifle a shot into the roof of the net.

29. Portugal vs Armenia (2015)

Cristiano Ronaldo cups his ear as he celebrates after scoring for Portugal against Armenia in June 2015. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo finished the 2014/15 season with back-to-back hat-tricks for Real Madrid and made it three in a row with another treble as Portugal beat Armenia in June.

Ronaldo opened the scoring from the penalty spot, took advantage of hesitancy between the Armenia goalkeeper and a defender to poke home an opportunistic second and hit what turned out to be the winning goal in a 3-2 victory as he unleashed a ferocious right-footed drive into the top corner just short of the hour.

28. Real Madrid vs Elche (2014)

Cristiano Ronaldo scores a penalty for Real Madrid against Elche in September 2014. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Elche took the lead against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu in September 2014, but Los Blancos came storming back to win 5-1.

After Gareth Bale had levelled the scores at 1-1, Cristiano Ronaldo went on to net four times, dispatching two perfect penalties, a trademark header and another clinical finish following a clever through-ball from the Welsh winger.

27. Portugal vs Andorra (2016)

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring for Portugal against Andorra in October 2016. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In a World Cup qualifier against Andorra in October 2016, Cristiano Ronaldo opened the scoring with just over a minute played as he volleyed home following a corner.

A glancing header made it 2-0 inside four minutes, before a couple of first-time finishes in the second half saw him add two more in a 6-0 win for the Portuguese. It was the first time he had scored four in an international match.

26. Manchester United vs Norwich City (2022)

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates a goal for Manchester United against Norwich City in April 2022. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo's third and final hat-trick for Manchester United secured a 3-2 win for the Red Devils over Norwich City at Old Trafford in April 2022.

Ronaldo was left unmarked to open the scoring with goalkeeper Tim Krul out of position and then headed the second from a corner. Norwich scored twice to level the match, but Cristiano fired in a free-kick off the post to seal a 3-2 win and net his second hat-trick in the space of three games.

25. Sevilla vs Real Madrid (2015)

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring for Real Madrid against Sevilla in May 2015. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Real Madrid kept up the pressure on La Liga leaders Barcelona by beating Sevilla 3-2 at the Sanchez Pizjuan in May 2015.

Unai Emery's side were unbeaten at home all season, but Cristiano Ronaldo's hat-trick gave Carlo Ancelotti's side a 3-2 win in Andalusia. The Portuguese scored two headers, including a brilliant looping effort at the far post to get the winner from a Gareth Bale cross in the second half.

24. Al-Nassr vs Al-Wehda (2023)

Cristiano Ronaldo kisses the ball before taking a penalty for Al-Nassr against Al-Wehda in the Saudi Pro League in February 2023. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo was unveiled by Al-Nassr in January 2023 and the Portuguese forward wasted no time in doing what he does best – scoring goals.

His first hat-trick came a month later, in early February, as he netted all four goals in a 4-0 win at home to Al-Wehda in the Saudi Pro League. After two low finishes and a pinpoint penalty kick into the bottom corner to complete his hat-trick, Ronaldo rounded off a big win as he hit a shot against the goalkeeper and converted at the second time of asking.

23. Juventus vs Cagliari (2020)

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring a hat-trick for Juventus against Cagliari in Serie A in January 2020. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo scored two Serie A hat-tricks for Juventus and both came against Cagliari.

The Portuguese intercepted a sloppy defensive pass and rounded the goalkeeper to open the scoring in a 4-0 win in January 2020, added a second from the penalty spot after Paulo Dybala was fouled and slotted another shot low past the goalkeeper at the near post to net his first hat-trick in Serie A.

22. Real Madrid vs Racing Santander (2010)

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring for Real Madrid against Racing Santander in October 2010. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo's second hat-trick for Real Madrid – and his first in the number 7 shirt for Los Blancos – came in a 6-1 win at home to Racing Santander in La Liga in October 2010.

And this time, the Portuguese scored four times, netting the second, third, fourth and fifth for Jose Mourinho's side. His first was a slick finish at the near post after a low cross from Gonzalo Higuain, his second a simple tap-in at the back post, his third a turn and chip past the goalkeeper in the box after the cross had been behind him and his fourth came from the penalty spot.

21. Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid (2016)

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring his third goal for Real Madrid against Atletico Madrid at the Vicente Calderon in November 2016. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo saved many of his best Real Madrid performances for the derby against Atletico and one of those came in a 3-0 win over the Rojiblancos in November 2016.

Ronaldo opened the scoring with a deflected free-kick, made it 2-0 from the penalty spot and added a third from close range to wrap up a big victory for Los Blancos in the last La Liga derby at the Vicente Calderon.

20. Galatasaray vs Real Madrid (2013)

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring for Real Madrid against Galatasaray in September 2013. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo scored one of the best goals of his Real Madrid career in a 6-1 win away to Galatasaray in the Champions League in September 2013.

The Portuguese poked home Madrid's third and fourth goals from close range, before using quick feet to beat two defenders and then get past a third for his hat-trick goal, firing into the corner from a tight angle to round off a big win for Los Blancos in Carlo Ancelotti's first European game in charge.

19. Real Madrid vs Girona (2018)

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring for Real Madrid against Girona in La Liga in March 2018. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo left Real Madrid in the summer of 2018 after scoring an incredible 450 goals in 438 appearances for Los Blancos.

The last of his 44 hat-tricks for Madrid came as he hit four goals in a 6-3 win over Girona in La Liga at the Santiago Bernabeu in March, with four typically clinical finishes. He also had another ruled out for a questionable offside. It was his 50th career hat-trick.

18. Northern Ireland vs Portugal (2013)

Cristiano Ronaldo (left) scores a header for Portugal against Northern Ireland in September 2013. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo's first hat-trick for Portugal came in a 4-2 win over Northern Ireland in World Cup qualifying in September 2013.

Going into the game's final quarter, Portugal were trailing 2-1, but Ronaldo stepped up with two superb headers and a free-kick to seal a 4-2 win in the rain in Belfast and silence the home fans chanting Lionel Messi's name.

17. Real Madrid vs Ajax (2012)

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring Real Madrid's fourth goal and his third in a 4-1 win over Ajax in October 2012. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo is a five-time Champions League winner and the competition's all-time top scorer with 140 goals for Real Madrid, Manchester United and Juventus.

But the Portuguese did not score a hat-trick in the European Cup until October 2012, when he hit three in a 4-1 win away to Ajax. After netting his first from close range late in the first half, Ronaldo curled in his second from outside the box and nonchalantly lobbed the Ajax goalkeeper to complete his hat-trick two minutes later.

16. Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo (2016)

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring one of his four goals for Real Madrid in a 7-1 win over Celta Vigo at the Santiago Bernabeu in March 2016. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo was in fantastic form for Real Madrid as Los Blancos thrashed Celta Vigo 7-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu in La Liga in March 2016.

The Portuguese hit four goals, including a ferocious effort from distance and a fabulous free-kick, before tapping in at the far post to complete his hat-trick and adding another with a bullet header in a memorable afternoon's work in front of his own fans.

15. Real Madrid vs Malmo (2015)

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring for Real Madrid's fifth goal in a Champions League game against Malmo in December 2015. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo kicked off his Champions League campaign with a hat-trick (including two penalties) against Shakhtar Donetsk in September 2015.

And in Real Madrid's final group game, the Portuguese netted four in an 8-0 win over Malmo at the Santiago Bernabeu. After crossing the ball in the lead-up to Karim Benzema's opener and assisting the Frenchman's second, Ronaldo netted with a free-kick, pounced on a loose ball to add another, made it 5-0 with a neat turn and shot in the box and slotted home from an Isco cross to notch his fourth.

14. Sevilla vs Real Madrid (2011)

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring for Real Madrid against Sevilla in May 2011. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo scored four goals for Real Madrid in an amazing 6-2 win away to Sevilla in La Liga in May 2011.

After scoring his first from inside the box to make it 2-0 just after the half-hour mark, the Portuguese punished Sevilla with three more in the space of 10 second-half minutes – his second from the edge of the area after intercepting a wayward pass, a third on the break after the home side had committed men in attack and another as he found space to slot in at the far post.

13. Real Madrid vs Getafe (2015)

Cristiano Ronaldo rises to head home his and Real Madrid's first goal in a 7-3 win over Getafe in May 2015. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo finished the 2014/15 season with 48 goals in 35 La Liga games, which left him two behind Lionel Messi's record of 50 in the competition in 2011/12.

Ronaldo scored a hat-trick in Madrid's final game as Los Blancos beat Getafe 7-3 at the Santiago Bernabeu – with a trademark header, a swerving free-kick and a penalty – and was surprisingly substituted by coach Carlo Ancelotti with just over half an hour left as Martin Odegaard came on to make his debut.

12. Mallorca vs Real Madrid (2010)

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates a goal for Real Madrid against Mallorca in May 2010. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo wore the number 9 shirt in his first season at Real Madrid, before switching to his favoured no. 7 after Raul left the club in the summer of 2010.

The Portuguese had a spell on the sidelines due to injury in his debut campaign, but still scored 33 goals in 35 games and his first hat-trick for Los Blancos came in a 4-1 win at Mallorca in May. After racing onto a long ball and lobbing the goalkeeper for his first, Ronaldo chested down in the area before poking home a second and made his way through three Mallorca defenders to complete his hat-trick.

11. Manchester United vs Newcastle (2008)

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring for Manchester United against Newcastle in January 2008. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo took his game to new levels in the 2007/08 season and went on to claim the Ballon d'Or after helping Manchester United win the Premier League and Champions League titles.

The Portuguese scored 42 goals in all competitions and those included three in a 6-0 win over Newcastle at Old Trafford in January 2008 as he notched his first career hat-trick. It arrived as he sidestepped a Newcastle defender and converted with a slightly deflected finish late in the game after scoring earlier with a free-kick under the wall and a slick second low into the corner.

10. Real Madrid vs Granada (2015)

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring for Real Madrid against Granada in April 2015. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Real Madrid hit Granada for nine at the Santiago Bernabeu in a La Liga game in April 2015 – and Cristiano Ronaldo scored five of those in a huge win for Los Blancos.

After completing his hat-trick in the space of eight first-half minutes, the Portuguese added a fourth early in the second half and a fifth right at the end as Madrid ran out 9-1 winners. His third goal, a ferocious drive from outside the box, was the pick of the five.

9. Espanyol vs Real Madrid (2015)

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates one of his five goals for Real Madrid against Espanyol in a 6-0 win in September 2015. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo scored five goals and assisted the other in an incredible display as Real Madrid thrashed Espanyol 6-0 away from home in La Liga in September 2015.

The Portuguese hit a hat-trick inside 20 minutes as Madrid stormed into a 3-0 lead. He then set up Karim Benzema for number four after 28 minutes and went on to add two more in the second half in an exhibition of goalscoring in Barcelona.

8. Portugal vs Switzerland (2019)

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring for Portugal against Switzerland in the UEFA Nations Lague semi-finals in June 2019. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Three years after helping Portugal win Euro 2016, Cristiano Ronaldo was key again as the Portuguese won the inaugural UEFA Nations League.

Ronaldo hit a hat-trick against Switzerland in the semi-finals, which included a fantastic free-kick and an impressive solo effort, to send Portugal through to the final. In it, Fernando Santos' side beat the Netherlands to claim the trophy.

7. Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich (2017)

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring for Real Madrid against Bayern Munich in the Champions League in April 2017. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo regularly saved his brilliant best for the Champions League and the Portuguese was pivotal in Los Blancos' historic three-peat between 2014 and 2016.

Madrid needed extra time to beat Bayern Munich en route to the second of those titles in 2017, but Ronaldo made the difference again as Los Blancos prevailed in a 4-2 win on the night after trailing 2-1 at the end of the 90 minutes. After a header in normal time, the Portuguese scored a second with his left foot (albeit having started out from an offside position) and added a third with his right from close range to complete a perfect hat-trick and seal a 6-3 aggregate win.

6. Manchester United vs Tottenham (2022)

Cristiano Ronaldo scores the first of his three goals for Manchester United against Tottenham in March 2022. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo only scored one hat-trick in his first spell at Manchester United, but added two more after his return to Old Trafford in 2021.

His treble against Tottenham in 2022 was particularly memorable as he hit a long-range effort to open the scoring, found space in the area to roll home a second and sealed a 3-2 win with a header late in the game. Ronaldo's second goal saw him pass the legendary Josef Bican for the most competitive goals (805) in football history.

5. Portugal vs Spain (2018)

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates one of his goals for Portugal against Spain at the 2018 World Cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Portugal and Spain played out a World Cup classic in the group stages of Russia 2018, drawing 3-3 in a thrilling contest in Sochi.

Cristiano Ronaldo put Portugal in front from the penalty spot early on, made it 2-1 later following a David de Gea error and after Spain had gone 3-2 ahead, he levelled the scores with a fantastic free-kick with two minutes left.

4. Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid (2017)

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates with Sergio Ramos after scoring for Real Madrid against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League semi-finals in May 2017. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Real Madrid had beaten Atletico in the final of the Champions League in both 2014 and 2016. In 2017, the two city rivals met again in the last four.

Los Blancos came out on top yet again, this time in a 4-2 aggregate win which was set up by a brilliant Cristiano Ronaldo treble in the first leg, which featured a trademark header and a powerful drive from just inside the box at the Santiago Bernabeu.

3. Real Madrid vs Wolfsburg (2016)

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates with his Real Madrid team-mates after scoring his second goal against Wolfsburg in the Champions League in April 2016. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Real Madrid won three Champions League crowns in a row under Zinedine Zidane between 2016 and 2018, but Los Blancos needed a big comeback against Wolfsburg in the lead-up to the first of those titles.

Cristiano Ronaldo was the inspiration, netting all three goals in a 3-0 victory for Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu – including a superb free-kick to win the tie.

2. Juventus vs Atletico Madrid (2019)

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates his second goal for Juventus against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League in March 2019. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo's hat-trick for Juventus against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League in March 2019 was probably his finest hour with the Bianconeri.

Juve were 2-0 down from the first leg, but the Portuguese turned the tie around in Turin with two brilliant headers before keeping his cool to win it with a late penalty.

1. Sweden vs Portugal (2013)

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates a goal for Portugal against Sweden in a World Cup play-off in November 2013. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In 2022, Cristiano Ronaldo became the first footballer in the history of the men's game to score in five editions of the World Cup. But Portugal's place at the 2014 tournament was by no means guaranteed.

In a play-off against Sweden and Zlatan Ibrahimovic in November 2013, Ronaldo scored a stunning hat-trick featuring two fine finishes with his left foot and another with his right from a tight angle after rounding the goalkeeper as Portugal came from behind to seal a 3-2 win (4-2 on aggregate) and passage to Brazil 2014.