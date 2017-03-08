Dele Alli answers quickfire questions: "My signature dish? Jam on toast..."

Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli has conceded that he isn't as effective in the kitchen as he is on the football pitch.

The England international is enjoying an impressive campaign at White Hart Lane, having scored 15 goals in 37 appearances in all competitions.

Yet Dele has admitted that he isn't much of a chef, naming a rather basic breakfast option as his signature dish.

"I can't cook, so jam on toast," the 20-year-old told FourFourTwo.

The 20-year-old also answered a number of other quickfire questions, revealing his favourite TV show as a kid (don't laugh), the superpower he'd most like to have and who he'd most enjoy getting stuck in a lift with.

You can watch the full video by hitting play below.

