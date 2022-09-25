Denmark vs France live stream and match preview, Sunday September 25, 7.45pm

Looking for a Denmark vs France live stream? You're in the right place – FourFourTwo has all the info you need.

Denmark remain in contention to win Group A1 and book a place in the Nations League finals ahead of their clash with a France side that remains at risk of relegation.

The Danes suffered a 2-1 defeat in their penultimate game in Croatia on Thursday, dropping into second place as a result.

A Christian Eriksen wonderstrike wasn’t enough to get the Danes a result, and they are now one point behind the group-leading Croatians.

France finally earned their first win of a disastrous Nations League title defence against Austria.

Kylian Mbappe and Olivier Giroud were on target in a 2-0 victory at home that saw them climb above the Austrians and off bottom spot.

However, Les Bleus are only one point above Ralf Rangnick’s side and need a win in Copenhagen to be guaranteed of maintaining a place in League A.

The game will also provide much-needed competitive preparation for World Cup 2022 (opens in new tab), which is less than two months away from starting.

Reigning world champions France will share a group with Denmark in Qatar, as well as Tunisia and Australia.

This match will therefore serve as a dress rehearsal ahead of their high-stakes Group D meeting on 26 November.

Didier Deschamps’ France World Cup 2022 (opens in new tab) squad is taking shape, but this month’s selection was depleted by injuries to a raft of key players.

Mike Maignan, who was already stepping in for the injured Hugo Lloris, and Jules Kounde were forced off against Austria to add to their fitness woes.

The injury list also includes Paul Pogba, Lucas Digne, Adrien Rabiot, Theo Hernandez, N’Golo Kante, Karim Benzema and Boubacar Kamara.

The Denmark squad (opens in new tab) is in healthier shape, and Jesper Lindstrom is set to return after missing the Croatia match through illness.

Form

Denmark: LWLWW

France: WLDDL

Referee

Romania's Istvan Kovacs will be the referee for Denmark vs France.

Stadium

Denmark vs France is being played at Parken in Copenhagen.

Other games

Austria face Croatia at the same time on Sunday. This is the final round of fixtures in Group A1.

Kick-off and channel

Kick-off is at 7.45pm BST on Sunday September 25 and it is being shown on BoxNation the UK. See below for international broadcast options.

UK TV rights

How to watch Nations League live streams in the UK

UEFA Nations League games have split rights between Channel 4, Premier Sports, ITV and S4C.

US TV rights

Fox Sports (opens in new tab) are the main Nations League rights holders, with TelevisaUnivision (opens in new tab) for Spanish-language speakers. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription (opens in new tab), you'll be able to watch every game.

Canada TV rights

DAZN (opens in new tab) subscribers can watch every single televised Nations League gae – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

The broadcaster also has all the rights to Premier League, Champions League and Europa League games in Canada, too.

Australia TV rights

Optus Sport (opens in new tab) are offering every game of the Nations League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via a Fetch TV box (opens in new tab) and other friendly streaming devices.

New Zealand TV rights

UEFA Nations League games are being shown on Sky (opens in new tab) in New Zealand.

