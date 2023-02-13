Eighteen years ago, FourFourTwo went to Barcelona to chat to the world’s best player - he told us we’d got the wrong guy

When FourFourTwo headed to Barcelona in late 2005 to interview Ronaldinho, we thought we were speaking to the best player on the planet.

Indeed, the Brazilian legend had just picked up the Ballon d'Or trophy months after leading Barcelona to the La Liga title and Brazil to the Confederations Cup, and later that season he would pick up the Champions League trophy, too.

Meanwhile, Messi had scored fewer than five goals for Barcelona when FFT interviewed the 18-year-old and his team-mate Ronaldinho in late 2005 – the Brazilian. though, could see the future.

“Best in the world? I’m not even the best at Barça,” Ronaldinho said on the front cover of our magazine – a bold statement, considering he won the Ballon d’Or around the time of our visit.

FourFourTwo headed to Barcelona in 2005 to interview Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldinho and an 18-year-old Lionel Messi (Image credit: Future)

Messi, by contrast, had only just made his debut for Argentina, but Ronnie had already seen enough to know how special he would become.

“One name I’d watch out for would be Lionel Messi,” he told FFT. “He’s like my little brother here – he might be from Argentina and I’m from Brazil, but I look after him. He’s going to be excellent.”

That teenager became the best footballer in history, eventually immortalising himself atop the pantheon of legendary footballers by finally winning the World Cup in Qatar in December 2022.

There are five specific moments which ensured Messi became a Barcelona legend as well, with those in Catalonia long paying homage to his genius prior to his switch to Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2021.

Five moments that made Lionel Messi a Barcelona legend

1. Diego, is that you?

Recreates Maradona’s solo goal at Mexico 86 vs England, running from the halfway line to score against Getafe.

2. King of Europe

Loops home a rare header in Rome to clinch victory in the 2009 Champions League Final against Manchester United.

3. Record breaker

Becomes Barça’s all-time leading scorer, with a treble against Granada in 2012. He is just 24, and isn’t done yet…

4. The name's Messi

His 500th Barcelona goal is a winner at the Bernabeu in 2017 – he holds his shirt up to Real Madrid fans to celebrate.

5. Clear of the rest

Nets in La Liga for 474th and final time against Celta Vigo in 2021 – 163 ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo in second.