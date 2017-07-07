Eir Sport panel get caught by a rogue sprinkler

There's nothing worse when you're TV presenter or pundit at a football match when you get hit by a football - or soaked by a sprinkler.

Well, that's exactly what happened in Shamrock Rovers' Europa League qualifier against Icelandic club Stjarnan on Thursday night.

With the panel discussing important matters, the quartet were caught completely by surprise as they were soaked by a slow-moving sprinkler behind them.

As you'd expect, the supporters could see it coming and fulfilled their duty of mocking the panel.

It's the clip everyone wants to see! The eir Sport panel were on the wrong end of a sprinkler . July 6, 2017

Shamrock won the first qualifying round match 1-0, so there was plenty for the panel to be positive about.

