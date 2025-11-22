How to watch NWSL Championship final 2025: Washington Spirit vs Gotham FC live streams

Orlando Pride players raise the trophy after the NWSL Championship game vs Washington Spirit

The National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) is reaching its conclusion, with just two teams left to battle it out for the crown. Here an array of broadcast options that will allow you to watch the Washington Spirit vs Gotham FC from wherever you are in the world.

NWSL Championship final: Key information ► Date: Saturday 22 November ► Kick-off time: 8pm ET / 5pm PT / 1am GMT (Sunday) ► TV & Streaming: CBS, Paramount+ (US) / TNT Sports, Discovery+ (UK) ► FREE streaming: NWSL+ (UK, excludes US) ► Watch from anywhere: Get NordVPN's Black Friday deal

The 2025 NWSL season began in March and reaches its climax this weekend, as it comes down to one match: Washington Spirit vs Gotham FC for the championship crown.

Both teams survived nail-biting playoff paths to reach San Jose, knocking out giants and champions along the way.

Now, with each side hunting a second NWSL title, the final promises high stakes and fireworks.

With plenty of live streaming options, including FREE coverage in the UK, read on for all the information on how to watch the 2025 National Women's Soccer League Championship final.

NWSL Championship final free streaming

The NWSL has its very own streaming platform, NWSL+, which is totally free of charge and covers the 2025 Championship final between Washington Spirit and Gotham FC.

All that's required is a simple email registration. Geo-restrictions apply, so the game will be blocked for those in the US.

Watching on the move? You can access your usual streams from anywhere in the world with a VPN – more on that below.

Watch the NWSL from anywhere

For the ability to bypass any geo-restrictions, and to stay as safe as possible when streaming content online, you should consider getting a VPN.

A Virtual Private Network is a piece of software that protects you online by creating encrypted connections, and unblocks your usual streaming services by re-routing your device's IP address.

How to watch the NWSL Championship final in the US

Fans in the USA can watch Washington Spirit vs Gotham FC on CBS and its streaming service, Paramount+.

Subscriptions start from $7.99 a month.

How to watch Washington Spirit vs Gotham FC in the UK

Fans in the UK have a choice for watching the NWSL Championship final, with TNT Sports showing the game as well as the NWSL+ free streaming service.

TNT Sports 2 is the channel in question for TV viewers, while Discovery+ (£30.99 a month) hosts the live stream.

As outlined above, the NWSL+ coverage is free with a simple email sign-up.

Kick-off is at 1am, which is technically Sunday.

How to watch Washington Spirit vs Gotham FC in Canada

Good news for fans in Canada, you can also watch the NWSL Championship final live for free with NWSL+.

The finalists

Washington Spirit

Trinity Rodman against Portland Thorns in the NWSL Championship semi-final (Image credit: Roger Wimmer/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images)

Spirit arrive in the final after a strong season which saw them finish second in the table. Led by stars like Trinity Rodman, who returned from injury in the late stages of their semi-final win over Portland, Spirit have been free-scoring this season and head into the final as favourites.

Lionesses fans can look out for Esme Morgan in the Spirit back line, fresh off playing her part in England’s Euros-winning summer.

Spirit edged past seventh-placed Racing Louisville in a dramatic penalty shootout before beating the Portland Thorns 2–0 to book their place in the final.

Having fallen short to Marta’s Orlando Pride in last year’s final, they come into San Jose with a wealth of experience and unfinished business driving their push for a second championship.

Gotham FC

Jaedyn Shaw scored a winner in the seventh minute of stoppage time for Gotham FC in their semi-final against Orlando Pride (Image credit: Dustin Markland/NWSL via Getty Images)

Gotham enter the final as the play-off’s chaos agents, surging from eighth place to knock out league leaders KC Current and then reigning champions Orlando Pride.

Esther Gonzalez remains the headline threat - the Spain striker and Euro 2025 Golden Boot winner scored 13 times this season and returned over a month out injured to start the semi-final.

Behind her, England defender Jess Carter anchors a backline protected by Ann-Katrin Berger, last year’s Goalkeeper of the Year and a nominee again this season. Berger brings extensive tournament experience, while her Euros heroics for Germany remain unforgettable.

Gotham stunned KC Current with a 121st-minute winner in their quarter-final and then knocked out reigning champions Orlando Pride with a winner in the seventh minute of stoppage time.

Two years on from their first and only title, Gotham head to San Jose chasing another chapter in their growing NWSL story.