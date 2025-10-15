Quiz! Can you name every England women's player with more caps than Millie Bright?

Millie Bright announced her international retirement this week, after 88 caps in an England shirt.

The 32-year-old was an instrumental part of the Euro 2022 side who emerged victorious, and also led England to a World Cup final, as she stepped in as captain after Leah Williamson’s ACL injury.

Since making her senior debut in September 2016, the Chelsea captain earned an impressive 88 caps for England. But can you name all the England players with more caps than Millie Bright in today's quiz?

