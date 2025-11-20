Quiz! Can you name every footballer or manager to have appeared on I'm a Celebrity?
I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! is back with another famous footballer involved in the ITV show, but can you name every footballer or manager to take part in the UK show?
Football quiz time!
Over the past 25 years, 11 football personalities have traded in their boots for bushtucker trials and taken on the jungle. Another ex-footballer flew to Australia this year - swapping green grass for green ants, team-mates for termites and comfort for cockroaches.
Can you name all the footballers and managers who have joined Ant and Dec on the ITV show in four minutes?
Handpicked football quizzes we know you'll love
Courtesy of Kwizly, we have plenty more quizzes for you to try.
Still buzzing after winning back-to-back Euros? Try this one: How well to you know England Women? Sarina Wiegman has had an impressive tenure with England, but can you name all the teams her England side has played against?
From there, you can test your knowledge of club teams in Europe: Can you name every winner of the UWCL?
Get instant access to more brilliant quizzes by joining the FourFourTwo newsletter.
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Ayisha Gulati is the women's football writer at FourFourTwo. Fresh from a summer covering the Lionesses’ triumphant Euro 2025 campaign in Switzerland, she brings a passion for all things WSL, UWCL, and international women’s football. She has interviewed names including Alessia Russo and Aitana Bonmati and enjoys telling stories that capture the excitement on and off the pitch.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.