Who are the newbies in the first post-Euro 2025 Lionesses squad?

Taylor Hinds, Grace Fisk & Lucia Kendall have been called up to the Lionesses

The Lionesses will face Brazil and Australia in two friendlies over the next week as part of the ‘Homecoming Series’ - four matches played across October and November 2025.

The fixtures, taking place across four different cities, are intended to celebrate the Lionesses’ Euro 2025 victory, while serving as preparation for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers - England take on Brazil and Australia this month before facing China and Ghana next.

Sarina Wiegman handed first senior call-ups to three players: Taylor Hinds, Lucia Kendall, and Katie Reid. However, with Reid sustaining a minor injury, Grace Fisk, another player yet to make her senior debut, has been brought in. So, who are the newcomers?

Taylor Hinds

Taylor Hinds training with England after her first call-up (Image credit: Getty Images)

Taylor Hinds, 26, is a left-back for Arsenal, having joined from Liverpool over summer on a free transfer after five years with the Reds.

She previously represented Jamaica at senior level, earning her first cap in a friendly against France last October.

Because that match was not competitive, she remains eligible to play for England, who she represented at under-17, 19, and 23 levels.

A product of Arsenal’s youth academy, Hinds spent two years at Everton before joining Liverpool in 2019. Over seven seasons away from north London, she made 155 appearances for Everton and Liverpool, and became vice-captain at Liverpool in 2023.

Although she wasn’t called up to England during her time on Merseyside, her two Champions League starts and substitute appearances in four of Arsenal’s six WSL matches have earned her a place in the squad.

While her call-up to Wiegman’s first post-Euro 2025 squad offers her a chance to make her senior England debut, as these matches are friendlies, she could still theoretically switch back to Jamaica in future.

Lucia Kendall

From the England pathway to her first senior call-up. ☎️Congratulations, Lucia! 👏 pic.twitter.com/ovasph7SdzOctober 14, 2025

Aston Villa midfielder Lucia Kendall, 21, has impressed Wiegman with her energetic performances, but football wasn't always her focus. Following in her father’s footsteps, Kendall excelled at cricket, representing Hampshire Women and earning selection for the England Academy before fully turning her attention to football.

She has featured for England at under-15, 18, 19, and 23 levels but this is her first time being called up to the senior team. Before joining Villa this summer, Kendall made 78 appearances for WSL 2 side Southampton, scoring 21 goals.

Now in her first season in the top-flight, the young midfielder has adapted quickly to life in the WSL earning her a shot at playing senior international level.

Grace Fisk

Liverpool captain Grace Fisk has been called up (Image credit: Andrea Southam - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

Liverpool captain Grace Fisk, 27, has been called up in place of the injured Katie Reid. The defender represented England throughout the youth pathway (under-17, 19, 20 and 21) and was first named in the senior squad for the 2020 SheBelieves Cup, though she did not feature in any matches.

After joining Liverpool from West Ham in 2023, Fisk enjoyed a strong debut campaign, helping the Reds to a fourth-place finish and earning the Players’ Player of the Year award that year.

Ahead of this season, she was appointed captain by new manager Gareth Taylor. Despite Liverpool still searching for their first points of the campaign, Fisk has done enough to convince Wiegman to give her a chance.

Katie Reid

Katie Reid has withdrawn from the England squad due to a minor groin injury (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 19-year-old defender Katie Reid earned her first England call-up after a breakthrough start to the season with Arsenal where she has become a mainstay of the Gunners’ backline.

Stepping up in the absence of injured Leah Williamson, Reid has starred in five of Arsenal’s six WSL matches and in their Champions League opener against Lyon. Chosen ahead of more experienced options like Lotte Wubben-Moy and Laia Codina, her selection shows how highly Renee Slegers rates her potential, something Wiegman has also spotted.

A minor groin injury has forced Reid to withdraw from this squad but, injury-permitting, she is likely to be recalled for November’s internationals - an exciting prospect for one of England’s brightest young stars.