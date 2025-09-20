‘I was at home watching all the Lionesses games – I did a lot of pacing up and down the living room, and a lot of shouting at the screen!’ Millie Bright on what it was like to watch England’s Euro 2025 success
Millie Bright ruled herself out of selection from the Lionesses squad shortly before their Euro 2025 tilt
For the second time in three years, England fans were able to watch the Lionesses conquer Europe this summer, as Sarina Wiegman’s side saw off Spain in the Euro 2025 final.
Just like in 2022, when Germany were defeated under the Wembley arch, thousands of supporters then took to the streets as the European Championship trophy was paraded.
For Millie Bright, though, the experience couldn't have been more different. The Chelsea defender was at the heart of the Lionesses’ defence in 2022, but announced that she was unavailable for selection shortly before Wiegman announced her squad for Euro 2025.
Millie Bright on missing out in Euro 2025
“[It was] really difficult, but I knew what I needed to do,” Bright tells FourFourTwo when asked about her decision not to play in Switzerland this summer. “It had been a hard season with Chelsea. Even though we won three trophies and went unbeaten in the league, it was really draining and my knee wasn’t so great.
“I made the call to get surgery, which I needed. I was going to have to get it anyway, and I really want to push for the Champions League this season and be in the best possible place.
“Mentally I just wasn’t there either, and it would have been selfish to take the spot of a player who could have been 100 per cent physically and mentally.
“I was so proud watching the girls, and not at one point did I think I should have attempted to play. I knew that I’d made the right decision.”
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
That meant Bright was consigned to watching the tournament on TV, just like millions of England fans back home.
"I was at home watching all the games – I did a lot of pacing up and down the living room, and a lot of shouting at the screen,” she continues. “But as a senior player, it’s a proud moment when you help the youngsters coming through, then see them taking the baton and shining – that’s still my team, I’m still part of it and whether you’re there or not, you feel like you’re still in it. I still had all the emotions, the sleepless nights after games, which was wild!”
Bright has won 88 England caps since she made her debut against Belgium in 2016, so does she plan to make herself available for the Lionesses squad again, as attention shifts to the 2027 World Cup in Brazil?
“I’ve not really thought about that, but I feel amazing again and my knee has been really good. I just want to start the season strong, then take it from there.”
Bright has launched her own limited edition sports bra and sportswear range, in partnership with MAAREE. For more information, visit MAAREE.com
For more than a decade, Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor. Mewis has had stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others and worked at FourFourTwo throughout Euro 2024, reporting on the tournament. In addition to his journalist work, Mewis is also the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team. Now working as a digital marketing coordinator at Harrogate Town, too, Mewis counts some of his best career moments as being in the iconic Spygate press conference under Marcelo Bielsa and seeing his beloved Leeds lift the Championship trophy during lockdown.
- Chris FlanaganSenior Staff Writer
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.