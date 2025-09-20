For the second time in three years, England fans were able to watch the Lionesses conquer Europe this summer, as Sarina Wiegman’s side saw off Spain in the Euro 2025 final.

Just like in 2022, when Germany were defeated under the Wembley arch, thousands of supporters then took to the streets as the European Championship trophy was paraded.

For Millie Bright, though, the experience couldn't have been more different. The Chelsea defender was at the heart of the Lionesses’ defence in 2022, but announced that she was unavailable for selection shortly before Wiegman announced her squad for Euro 2025.

Millie Bright on missing out in Euro 2025

Bright was part of the Euro 2022 winning squad (Image credit: Getty Images)

“[It was] really difficult, but I knew what I needed to do,” Bright tells FourFourTwo when asked about her decision not to play in Switzerland this summer. “It had been a hard season with Chelsea. Even though we won three trophies and went unbeaten in the league, it was really draining and my knee wasn’t so great.

“I made the call to get surgery, which I needed. I was going to have to get it anyway, and I really want to push for the Champions League this season and be in the best possible place.

Bright won yet another WSL title with Chelsea last season (Image credit: Getty Images)

“Mentally I just wasn’t there either, and it would have been selfish to take the spot of a player who could have been 100 per cent physically and mentally.

“I was so proud watching the girls, and not at one point did I think I should have attempted to play. I knew that I’d made the right decision.”

That meant Bright was consigned to watching the tournament on TV, just like millions of England fans back home.

"I was at home watching all the games – I did a lot of pacing up and down the living room, and a lot of shouting at the screen,” she continues. “But as a senior player, it’s a proud moment when you help the youngsters coming through, then see them taking the baton and shining – that’s still my team, I’m still part of it and whether you’re there or not, you feel like you’re still in it. I still had all the emotions, the sleepless nights after games, which was wild!”

Bright has won 88 England caps (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bright has won 88 England caps since she made her debut against Belgium in 2016, so does she plan to make herself available for the Lionesses squad again, as attention shifts to the 2027 World Cup in Brazil?

“I’ve not really thought about that, but I feel amazing again and my knee has been really good. I just want to start the season strong, then take it from there.”

Bright has launched her own limited edition sports bra and sportswear range, in partnership with MAAREE. For more information, visit MAAREE.com