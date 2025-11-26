How to watch PSG vs Tottenham online: Live streams and TV coverage as Champions League holders host Spurs

Watch PSG vs Spurs today as the Lilywhites attempt to topple the reigning UEFA Champions League holders, with all the details on live streaming and TV coverage right here in this guide.

PSG remain second favourites to retain the UEFA Champions League this season and have the chance to put down a vital marker as they host Tottenham on Wednesday.

Luis Enrique's side are top of Ligue 1 at present and come into this one following a 3-0 home win over Le Havre at the weekend.

Spurs will be looking for a response after they were hammered 4-1 by local rivals Arsenal and will have to be at their very best to beat the current holders on their own patch.

FourFourTwo has all the information you need to watch PSG vs Spurs online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Can I watch PSG vs Spurs for free?

PSG vs Spurs is available to watch for free in numerous Asian territories through the Tapmad streaming service. Tapmad has all Champions League games live and opens a number of them up for free.

One way you could technically watch PSG vs Spurs for free is with the seven-day free trial on annual plans on Paramount+ in the US.

Away from home at the moment? A VPN will ensure your usual coverage wherever you are in the world – more on that below.

Watch PSG vs Spurs from anywhere

A good VPN won't just improve your online security, it can also make your device appear to be in another country, magically unblocking your streaming services while you're travelling overseas.

Our brainy colleagues across the office at Tom's Guide review all VPN providers, and NordVPN comes out as the best VPN in the world.

How to watch PSG vs Spurs in the UK

PSG vs Spurs at the Emirates Stadium will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 1 in the UK and can be streamed live by subscribers on the Discovery+ platform.

Kick-off in the schedule is chalked for 20:00 GMT.

Watch the Champions League on TNT Sports and Discovery+ TNT Sports is the home of European football in the UK, with almost every Champions League and Europa League live stream. You can add TNT Sports to your TV package for around £25-£30 per month on a long-term contract, but the easiest way to watch is through the Discovery+streaming platform for £30.99 a month.

Watch PSG vs Spurs in the US

PSG vs Spurs will be available for streaming in the US on Paramount+ via the official Champions League broadcaster, CBS.

Black Friday Deal Get Paramount+ for just $2.99/month for 2 months

Paramount+ Premium is usually $12.99/month. Get either for just $2.99 for two months, saving up to 77%!

How to watch PSG vs Spurs in Australia

Football fans in Australia can watch the UEFA Champions League clash between PSG vs Spurs live on Stan Sport.

Watch the Champions League on Stan Sport Stan Sport is your one-stop shop for football, with every single Premier League game and Champions League game live on the streaming platform, for AU$32 per month.

Spurs vs PSG: Preview

Despite being beaten by Bayern Munich last time out in Europe, Enrique's side will be hoping to resume their hopes of a top-eight finish as Spurs arrive in town.

Currently still without Achraf Hakimi, following Luis Diaz's crunching tackle, the Parisians suffered a 2-1 defeat, despite the visitors playing the second half with ten men.

In Ligue 1, it's business as usual, even without Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembele, who has once again suffered another injury setback.

The France international is out of action again with a calf problem, but there is good news elsewhere, with Bradley Barcola and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia both fit and pushing for recalls.

Spurs wilted as they were beaten at Arsenal at the weekend, with their only win so far this month coming against Copenhagen on matchday three.

Running out 4-0 winners, the Lilywhites are struggling with injury problems and suspensions too, with Brennan Johnson having to sit this one out, thanks to the red card he picked up against the Danish outfit.

Elsewhere, James Maddison (ACL), Radu Dragusin (ACL), Kota Takai (thigh), Dejan Kulusevski (knee), Dominic Solanke (ankle), Yves Bissouma (ankle) and Mathys Tel (ineligible) are all out, with Ben Davies hoping to be involved in France.

FourFourTwo's prediction

PSG 3-0 Spurs

PSG will have a fire in their belly, and we can't see Spurs being able to deal with the returning duo of Doue and Kvaratskhelia, if both players are set to come back into the fold.