Euro 2020 – Kylian Mbappe: club, age, number, net worth, contract length and salary

Kylian Mbappe will be an important player for France at this summer's European Championship.

The 22-year-old starlet has won 44 caps for his country at the time of writing, having made his international bow in 2017.

France have been drawn in Group F at Euro 2020 alongside Germany, Portugal and Hungary.

A top-two finish would guarantee France a place in the round of 16, while four of the best third-place finishers will also advance to the knockout stage of the competition.

Which club does Kylian Mbappe play for?

Mbappe plays his club football for Paris Saint-Germain, having joined the club in 2017. He has scored 111 goals in 127 appearances for the French side, with whom he has won three Ligue 1 titles.

He also claimed a Ligue 1 crown with Monaco before moving to PSG, initially on loan. He joined Monaco's academy in 2013 following nine years on the books of AS Bondy.

There is much speculation about Mbappe's future, with a host of major European clubs said to be interested in prising him away from the Parc des Princes.

How old is Kylian Mbappe?

Mbappe was born on 20 December 1998. He is 22 years old.

What is Kylian Mbappe’s squad number?

Mbappe will wear the No.10 shirt for France at Euro 2020. At club level for PSG, he wears the No.7.

What is Kylian Mbappe's net worth?

What is Kylian Mbappe's contract length?

Mbappe's contract at Paris Saint-Germain runs until the summer of 2022. The French side are keen to tie him down to a new deal, but they have made little progress in recent months.

What is Kylian Mbappe's salary?

Mbappe earns an estimated £403,000 per week at PSG, according to salarysport.com.