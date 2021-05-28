Euro 2020 – who is the Netherlands’ captain, Georginio Wijnaldum?

Georginio Wijnaldum will be the Netherlands captain at Euro 2020, which begins in Rome on June 11.

The midfielder, who is expected to join Barcelona when his Liverpool contract expires this summer, has won 73 caps for his country since making his debut against San Marino in September 2011.

Wijnaldum only came off the bench for the final few minutes of the match but still managed to score, adding further gloss to a thumping win.

While far from prolific in the role he’s played to great effect at Liverpool, he has chipped in with an impressive 22 goals for his country.

The majority of them have come over the last couple of years, including eight in seven qualifying games for the Euros.

Wijnaldum was a huge contributor to the Netherlands’ successful campaign under Ronald Koeman, who is now hoping to be reunited with him at the Nou Camp.

After missing out on the last two major international tournaments, the Dutch qualified with ease, finishing two points behind old rivals Germany.

Wijnaldum scored a brace against Belarus and a hat-trick in a 5-0 thrashing of Estonia, his first game as captain.

The 30-year-old has taken on the role permanently since the appointment of Frank De Boer, with his Liverpool teammate Virgil van Dijk ruled out through injury.

Wijnaldum has stepped up impressively in his absence and will be key to his country’s hopes of success over the coming weeks.

His five-year spell at Anfield brought plenty of silverware, including the Champions League and a first title of the Premier League era.

The Netherlands have been drawn in Group C alongside Austria, Ukraine and North Macedonia, and are expected to reach the latter stages of the tournament.