Netherlands Euro 2020 squad: 36-player preliminary squad announced
The Netherlands Euro 2020 squad of 36 players is preliminary, and will be trimmed to 26 before the tournament starts in June
The tournament begins in June, and the Netherlands' Euro 2020 squad was the first to be confirmed.
Dutch boss Frank De Boer has revealed an enormous 36-man preliminary squad, which he will have to whittle down to just 26 – itself bigger than the usual 23 for tournaments – before things kick off on June 11.
EURO 2020 New dates, venues, tickets information, coronavirus protocols, and groups – everything you need to know
The big news for the Netherlands is that star defender and captain Virgil van Dijk has confirmed he will not be playing, having missed all of Liverpool's season through injury – a major blow to the Oranje.
They will nevertheless be expected to progress through their group, which contains Austria, North Macedonia and Ukraine. You can find every Euro 2020 group here.
Netherlands Euro 2020 squad: preliminary 36-man selection
- GK: Tim Krul (Norwich City)
- GK: Jasper Cillessen (Valencia)
- GK: Maarten Stekelenburg (Ajax)
- GK: Marco Bizot (AZ)
- DF: Kenny Tete (Fulham)
- DF: Hans Hateboer (Atalanta)
- DF: Rick Karsdorp (Roma)
- DF: Joel Veltman (Brighton & Hove Albion)
- DF: Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace)
- DF: Nathan Ake (Manchester City)
- DF: Jurrien Timber (Ajax)
- DF: Stefan de Vrij (Inter Milan)
- DF: Owen Wijndal (AZ)
- DF: Daley Blind (Ajax)
- DF: Denzel Dumfries (PSV)
- DF: Matthijs de Ligt (Juventus)
- DF: Jerry St. Juste (Mainz)
- MF: Teun Koopmeiners (AZ)
- MF: Tonny Vilhena (Krasnodar)
- MF: Marten de Roon (Atalanta)
- MF: Georginio Wijnaldum (Liverpool)
- MF: Ryan Gravenberch (Ajax)
- MF: Davy Klaassen (Ajax)
- MF: Donny van de Beek (Manchester United)
- MF: Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona)
- FW: Steven Berghuis (Feyenoord)
- FW: Steven Bergwijn (Tottenham Hotspur)
- FW: Anwar El Ghazi (Aston Villa)
- FW: Cody Gakpo (PSV)
- FW: Luuk De Jong (Sevilla)
- FW: Memphis Depay (Lyon)
- FW: Ryan Babel (Galatasaray)
- FW: Donyell Malen (PSV)
- FW: Luuk de Jong (Sevilla)
- FW: Quincy Promes (Spartak Moscow)
- FW: Wout Weghorst (Wolfsburg)
The Dutch squad this time around is punctuated by the losses of defenders. Not only did legendary centre-back Ronald Koeman leave the manager's hot-seat last year for a stab at the Barcelona job, but the Netherlands have also since lost captain Virgil van Dijk to injury.
Elsewhere, young stars Myron Boadu, Justin Kluivert and Mohamed Ihattaren - all present in last autumn's internationals - will not be joining up with the international team this time around, either.
However, midfield starlet Ryan Gravenberch of Ajax and Mainz defender Jerry St. Juste both make the Netherlands Euro 2020 squad after picking up their first call-ups in March.
Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum will captain the side in clubmate Van Dijk's absence.
CALENDAR Euro 2020 fixtures and dates: Full schedule and how to watch every match of the 2021 summer tournament
FOR YOUR HOME Euro 2020 wall chart: Download free with full schedule, fixtures and dates
REFS Euro 2020 referees revealed: who are they, how were they selected and will VAR be in use?
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.