North Macedonia Euro 2020 squad: The complete line-up for March's internationals

The tournament begins in June, but the North Macedonia Euro 2020 squad for this summer is starting to take shape already.

With March's World Cup qualifiers around the corner, Igor Angelovski has picked an established set of players for fixtures against Romania, Liechtenstein and Germany. This is the last international break before the Red Lynxes head into their first-ever major tournament.

With coronavirus implications and injuries, the North Macedonia squad could be subject to call-ups or drop-outs before the games.

North Macedonia Euro 2020 squad: March internationals

GK: Stole Dimitrievski (Rayo Vallecano)

GK: Martin Bogatinov (Ethnikos)

GK: Damjan Shishkovski (Doxa)

GK: Risto Jankov (Rabotnichki)

DF: Stefan Ristovski (Dinamo Zagreb)

DF: Kire Ristevski (Ujpest)

DF: Ezgjan Alioski (Leeds United)

DF: Visar Musliu (Fehervar)

DF: Darko Velkovski (Rijeka)

DF: Egzon Bejtulai (Shkendija)

DF: Stefan Ashkovski (Botosani)

MF: Agim Ibraimi (Kukesi)

MF: Ferhan Hasani (Partizani)

MF: Stefan Spirovski (AEK)

MF: Enis Bardhi (Levante)

MF: Boban Nikolov (Lecce)

MF: Elif Elmas (Napoli)

MF: Arijan Ademi (Dinamo Zagreb)

MF: Marjan Radeski (Akademija Pandev)

MF: Daniel Avramovski (Kayserispor)

FW: Goran Pandev (Genoa)

FW: Aleksandar Trajkovski (Mallorca)

FW: Ilija Nestorovski (Udinese)

FW: Krste Velkoski (Sarajevo)

FW: Vlatko Stojanovski (Chambly)

North Macedonia's captain, record appearance maker and record goalscorer, Goran Pandev could win his 115th cap this month at the age of 37. The Genoa frontman is the biggest name in the squad, along with Leeds man Ezgjan Alioski, who has become a left-back under Marcelo Bielsa.

Igor Angelovski has almost a full selection of players to choose from with the only experienced name missing Ivan Trichkovski of AEK. Trichkovski was called up to the team for this set of internationals but had to withdraw to injury.

Risto Jankov from North Macedonian team Rabotnichki is the only player who could make his debut in this round of fixtures. The national squad has nearly 750 international caps between them and Jankov and Napoli midfield talent Elif Elmas the only players aged under 23 in the selection.

The only other possible Premier League inclusion, Dejan Iliev of Arsenal, hasn't made the squad, despite a call-up in September last year. Iliev hasn't made an appearance for the Red Lynxes before.

