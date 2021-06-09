Euro 2020 predictor: Download our sweepstake chart play with your friends

Euro 2020 is just around the corner - have you got a sweepstake going with your mates?

If not, we've got you covered. We've knocked up a sweepstake PDF for you in A4 for you to print out and hand around your group - or at least send around your WhatsApp group.

We've included more than just the winner for you to predict - there are points to be made from predicting the group winners, goalscorers and even red cards, shirt numbers and penalties. We'll be updating this page throughout the tournament with the answers, too - so bookmark us and come back to see how you're doing.

The rules are very simple. Everyone in your group has to fill out all the answers and you're allowed to contradict yourself as much as possible.

For example, you can predict that England are going to be eliminated in the group and they're going to win it - there's nothing to stop you.

The points totals for each category are listed next to each one. At the end, the most points wins. Easy!

Good luck - we hope it's coming home for you in your sweepstake...

