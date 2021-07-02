Euro 2020 – Who is Alexander Isak's wife and does he have kids?

Alexander Isak impressed during his appearances for Sweden at the European Championship.

The Real Sociedad striker caught the eye in his four outings in the competition, which saw Sweden eliminated in the round of 16.

Janne Andersson's side avoided defeat in the group stage of Euro 2020, where a return of seven points from a possible nine saw them advance in top spot.

A dogged 0-0 draw with Spain was an excellent result in their first encounter, before Sweden beat Slovakia 1-0 and Poland 3-2.

They were favourites to advance to the quarter-finals ahead of Ukraine, but suffered a 2-1 defeat after extra time.

The winning goal came in stoppage time of those additional 30 minutes, and was scored after Sweden had been reduced to 10 men.

Isak did not find the back of the net at the tournament, and he will have been disappointed by his failure to do so.

However, the 21-year-old's all-round performances were bright and he has undoubtedly enhanced his reputation over the last few weeks.

Indeed, it was no surprise to see Real Sociedad move quickly to tie the forward down to a new five-year deal following Sweden's exit.

Isak will now turn his attention back to the club game, but not before taking a well-earned break.

The striker is not known to be dating anyone at present, so he could take a trip with friends or family instead.

Isak's displays at Euro 2020 were praised by, among others, former England striker Gary Lineker.

"Don’t think there’s much doubt that Alexander Isak will attract a lot of attention from clubs across Europe. Exceptional talent," Lineker wrote on Twitter.

The BBC presenter's compliment was put to the young Swede, whose response attracted much mirth.

"I am not that aware of him. It’s an old player working in the studio?" Isak said. "I wasn’t born then [when Lineker won the Golden Boot at the 1986 World Cup] but I have a little bit of knowledge about him."