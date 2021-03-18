Poland Euro 2020 squad: The complete line-up for March's internationals
The Poland Euro 2020 squad of 23 players is set to be finalised at least 10 days before the tournament begins
The tournament begins in June, but the Poland Euro 2020 squad for this summer is starting to take shape already.
With March's World Cup qualifiers around the corner, new manager Paulo Sousa has picked a selection of players familiar to European football fans, spearheaded of course by captain, record scorer and record appearance-maker, Robert Lewandowski.
EURO 2020 New dates, venues, tickets information, coronavirus protocols, and groups – everything you need to know
With coronavirus implications and injuries, the Poland squad could be subject to call-ups or drop-outs before the games.
Poland Euro 2020 squad: March internationals
- GK: Lukasz Fabianski (West Ham United)
- GK: Wojciech Szczesny (Juventus)
- GK: Lukasz Skorupski (Bologna)
- DF: Kamil Glik (Benevento)
- DF: Maciej Rybus (Lokomotiv Moscow)
- DF: Bartosz Bereszynski (Sampdoria)
- DF: Jan Bednarek (Southampton)
- DF: Arkadiusz Reca (Crotone)
- DF: Pawel Dawidowicz (Hellas Verona)
- DF: Michal Helik (Barnsley)
- DF: Kamil Piatkowski (Rakow Czestochowa)
- MF: Kamil Grosicki (West Bromwich Albion)
- MF: Grzegorz Krychowiak (Lokomotiv Moscow)
- MF: Piotr Zielinski (Napoli)
- MF: Mateusz Klich (Leeds United)
- MF: Sebastian Szymanski (Dynamo Moscow)
- MF: Kamil Jozwiak (Derby County)
- MF: Jakub Moder (Brighton & Hove Albion)
- MF: Przemyslaw Placheta (Norwich City)
- MF: Rafal Augustyniak (Ural Yekaterinburg)
- MF: Sebastian Kowalczyk (Pogon Szczecin)
- MF: Kacper Kozlowski (Pogon Szczecin)
- MF: Bartosz Slisz (Legia Warsaw)
- FW: Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich)
- FW: Arkadiusz Milik (Marseille)
- FW: Krzysztof Piatek (Hertha Berlin)
- FW: Karol Swiderski (PAOK)
Poland have made a number of first-time call-ups for this set of fixtures, mainly from the Polish Ekstraklasa. The only two players who play overseas football hoping for a first appearance for the Eagles are striker Karol Swiderski and Michal Helik, who plies his trade for Barnsley.
There aren't many high-profile absentees for this round of games for the Poles. 33-year-old Artur Jedrzejczyk misses out after an autumn call-up against Finland; he's the most experienced name missing from this squad. Premier League stars Kamil Grosicki, Mateusz Klich, Jakub Moder, Jan Bednarek and Lukasz Fabianski are all present.
Poland have an ageing core at the heart of their side; Fabianski and Szczesny in goal are 35 and 30 respectively, while Glik, Grosicki, Krychowiak and most notably Lewandowski are all in their 30s, too. Sousa has called up Kamil Piatkowski, Kacper Kozlowski and Bartosz Slisz - who are all under 21. 20-year-old Brighton midfielder Michal Karbownik hasn't made the cut this time, only getting into the preliminary side.
Poland are in the same 2022 World Cup qualification group as England, who they are set to play on March 31.
Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save up to 58% - get a quarterly FFT sub for only £12.25.
ENGLAND EURO 2020 PREDICTIONS FourFourTwo writers pick who they'd take this summer
WALES A state of crisis? The issues facing Wales ahead of World Cup qualifying
GERMANY Joachim Low to leave Germany manager role after Euro 2020: Six coaches who could succeed him
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.