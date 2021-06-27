Euro 2020 – Who is Bruno Fernandes's wife and does he have kids?

Bruno Fernandes is hoping for his first taste of international glory at this summer's European Championship.

The Manchester United man is a key member of Portugal's Euro 2020 squad, as the reigning European champions seek another trophy.

The 26-year-old only made his debut for the national team the year after Portugal's successful Euro 2016 campaign.

He has since racked up 32 caps for his country, three of which came in the group stage of this summer's competition.

Fernandes started in Portugal's opening match, a 3-0 victory over Hungary in Budapest.

He was also included in Fernando Santos' XI for the 4-2 defeat by Germany, before appearing as a substitute when Portugal drew 2-2 with France.

That result secured a third-place finish in Group F, with Fernandes and co. now set to face Belgium in the round of 16 on Sunday.

However, the attacking midfielder might once again have to settle for a place on the bench.

Portugal shifted to a 4-3-3 formation against France, and Santos looks set to stick with a midfield trio of Renato Sanches, Joao Moutinho and Danilo Pereira.

Fernandes tends to play as a No.10 for his country - as well as for United - and there does not appear to be a natural place for him in Santos' new setup.

However, the 26-year-old still has a role to play in the tournament, with Italy's extra-time victory over Austria on Saturday demonstrating the importance of substitutions.

Fernandes will be supported on Sunday and for the rest of the Euros by his wife, Ana Pinho.

The pair went to school together in Boavista and got married shortly before Christmas in 2015.

In January 2017, Pinho gave birth to the couple's first child, a daughter named Matilde. Then, in September of last year, their son Goncalo entered the world.

The family moved to the northwest of England in January 2020 after Fernandes joined Manchester United.