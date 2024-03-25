Euro 2024: Who are the BBC presenters, pundits and commentators?

By Tom Hancock
published

The BBC's Euro 2024 presenting, punditry and commentary line-ups are sure to feature plenty of familiar faces

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 16: Sports Broadcaster Gary Lineker and pundits Danny Murphy, Micah Richards and Alan Shearer react prior to The Emirates FA Cup Semi-Final match between Manchester City and Liverpool at Wembley Stadium on April 16, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Michael Regan - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump To:

Euro 2024 is only a matter of months away – which means the big broadcasters are assembling their teams of for this summer's major tournament in Germany.

The BBC, along with ITV, have the rights to show Euro 2024 games in the UK, and we can expect an all-star cast of presenters, pundits and commentators to guide us through the action. The Beeb will also provide extensive radio coverage via 5 Live.

Here, we run through all the faces (and voices) likely to be involved...

BBC's Euro 2024 Presenters

Gary Lineker

Gary Lineker, September 2023

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Gary Lineker will be back to lead coverage of yet another major tournament, in his 25th year as the BBC’s football anchor.

One of England’s all-time leading scorers with 48 goals in 80 caps, the former Tottenham, Barcelona and Everton man turned Match of the Day presenter can be expected to present all of the biggest games on the Beeb at Euro 2024 – including any involving England, and the final (which may not be mutually exclusive).

Gabby Logan

LEIGH, ENGLAND - APRIL 15: BBC Sport presenter Gabby Logan during the Vitality Women's FA Cup Semi Final between Manchester United and Brighton & Hove Albion at Leigh Sports Village on April 15, 2023 in Leigh, England. (Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Another familiar face on the BBC at Euros and World Cups, Gabby Logan has been with the broadcaster for the best part of 20 years.

The daughter of Leeds United and Wales legend Terry Yorath, former gymnast Logan anchored the Beeb’s coverage of the 2022 Women’s World Cup.

Mark Chapman

ST HELENS, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 22: Mark Chapman, BBC Presenter, looks on prior to the Autumn Test Series match between England and Tonga at Totally Wicked Stadium on October 22, 2023 in St Helens, England. (Photo by Jess Hornby/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Host of Match of the Day 2 and 5 Live’s Sports Report radio show, Mark Chapman has become a regular fixture on the BBC during major tournaments.

The popular Lancastrian also leads Sky Sports’ coverage of the Carabao Cup, as well as being the main man for Rugby League on the Beeb.

Alex Scott

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 03: Former Arsenal player Alex Scott looks on whilst working for BBC Sport prior to the Barclays Women's Super League match between Arsenal FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Emirates Stadium on March 03, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Burstow/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal and England favourite Alex Scott only retired from professional football in 2018, but she is already one of the BBC’s most prominent presenters.

In 2018, Scott became the Beeb’s first female pundit for a World Cup, while she has hosted the long-running Football Focus since 2021.

BBC's Euro 2024 Pundits

Alan Shearer

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 16: Alan Shearer looks on during The Emirates FA Cup Semi-Final match between Manchester City and Liverpool at Wembley Stadium on April 16, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The BBC’s most senior pundit these days, Alan Shearer is a regular on everything from Match of the Day to Euros and World Cup coverage.

Golden Boot winner at Euro 96 with six goals for England on home soil, the Newcastle United icon is the Premier League’s all-time leading marksmen – having struck 260 times in the competition.

Rio Ferdinand

Rio Ferdinand speaks to the media prior to the UEFA Champions League final match between Liverpool FC and Real Madrid at Stade de France on May 28, 2022 in Paris, France

(Image credit: Michael Regan - UEFA via Getty Images)

A regular pundit for the BBC during major tournaments, Rio Ferdinand is right up there with the greatest English defenders of all time.

Capped 81 times by the Three Lions, Ferdinand – who features heavily on TNT Sports' Premier League and Champions League coverage – won six Premier League titles and the Champions League with Manchester United.

Jermaine Jenas

NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 28: Jermaine Jenas during the Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round match between Nottingham Forest and Manchester United at City Ground on February 28, 2024 in Nottingham, England. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Pundit-cum-presenter Jermaine Jenas does it all these days – from providing analysis on Match of the Day, to presenting BBC evening magazine programme The One Show, to conducting the 2022 World Cup draw!

Voted 2002/03 PFA Young Player of the Year while at Newcastle, the former midfielder lifted the 2007/08 League Cup with Tottenham and earned 21 England caps.

Micah Richards

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 4: Micah Richards, ex-footballer and football pundit before the UEFA Champions League match between Newcastle United and Paris Saint-Germain at St. James' Park on October 4, 2023 in Newcastle Upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When he’s not cracking jokes at Roy Keane’s expense on Sky Sports, Micah Richards is just about the BBC’s most enthusiastic pundit, regularly lighting up Match of the Day.

The ex-England defender – a Premier League and FA Cup winner with Manchester City – has been part of the Beeb’s team at each of the last two major tournaments.

Jurgen Klinsmann

AL RAYYAN, QATAR - JANUARY 30: Jurgen Klinsmann coach of South Korea looks on during the AFC Asian Cup Round of 16 match between Saudi Arabia and South Korea at Education City Stadium on January 30, 2024 in Al Rayyan, Qatar. (Photo by Zhizhao Wu/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

England’s favourite German? Quite possibly. Jurgen Klinsmann has certainly proved a popular pundit on the BBC at recent major tournaments.

Most recently manager of South Korea, the 1990 World Cup and Euro 96-winning striker enjoyed two goal-laden spells in the Premier League with Tottenham.

BBC's Euro 2024 Commentators

Guy Mowbray

The BBC’s main commentator for more than a decade, Guy Mowbray is the voice of the broadcaster’s FA Cup and international coverage these days.

A mainstay of Match of the Day’s commentary team, while working for Eurosport, Mowbray called the 1998 World Cup final at the age of just 26 – becoming the youngster person ever to do so.

Steve Wilson

One of the longest-serving commentators at the BBC, Steve Wilson joined the network back in 1998.

Another of Match of the Day’s main men, Wilson commentated on his first FA Cup final in 2018.

Jonathan Pearce

An instantly recognisable voice, Jonathan Pearce has been commentating on the Beeb since the 90s, covering major men’s and women’s tournaments and featuring prominently on Match of the Day.

Away from football, he’s known for his long stint behind the mic on cult show Robot Wars.

Steve Bower

Part of the BBC’s major tournament commentary team for well over a decade, Steve Bower has covered football from non-League right up to the Champions League.

A presenter of the Premier League’s global output, Bower can regularly be heard on Match of the Day.

Pien Meulensteen

Born in the Netherlands, Pien Meulensteen began her broadcasting career working for BBC Manchester.

The daughter of former Fulham manager Rene Meulensteen, she commentated for the Beeb at the 2022 World Cup – and, in 2023, became Sky Sports’ first female commentator on a Premier League game.

Vicki Sparks

A regular on the BBC’s women’s football coverage, Vicki Sparks became the first woman to commentate on a World Cup match on UK TV when she held the mic for Portugal vs Morocco at Russia 2018.

Sparks – who has also reported from games for Final Score and 5 Live – was nominated for Commentator of the Year at the 2023 Football Supporters’ Association awards.

BBC's Euro 2024 Co-commentators

Dion Dublin

Pundit Dion Dublin smiles prior to the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Leeds United at Villa Park on January 13, 2023 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

(Image credit: James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images)

If you get to the ground early enough, you might just see Dion Dublin ascending the stairs going up to the gantry.

A popular co-commentator and pundit across Match of the Day and live BBC coverage, Dublin – who earned four England caps – shared the 1997/98 Premier League Golden Boot with Michael Owen and Chris Sutton – and later went on to present property show Homes Under the Hammer AND invent a musical instrument, the Dube.

Martin Keown

NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND - JANUARY 30: Martin Keown, former footballer, pundit and TNT Sports presenter before the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Arsenal FC at City Ground on January 30, 2024 in Nottingham, England. (Photo by Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Three times a Premier League champion with Arsenal, Martin Keown regularly provides co-commentary and punditry on the Beeb.

Capped 43 times by England, the former defender played in all three of his country’s games at Euro 92.

Danny Murphy

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 31: Danny Murphy seen leaving BBC Radio 2 on May 31, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Neil Mockford/GC Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Regularly seen on Match of the Day and often heard on talkSPORT, Danny Murphy is one of the BBC’s most established co-commentators.

An England international on nine occasions, the ex-midfielder was a key member of Liverpool’s 2000/01 FA Cup, League Cup and UEFA Cup-winning side.

Stephen Warnock

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 04: Pundit Stephen Warnock during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Arsenal FC at St. James Park on November 04, 2023 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Murphy’s teammate at Liverpool for a short while, former left-back Stephen Warnock represented England twice.

Since hanging up his boots, he’s worked for a variety of broadcasters in Europe and the USA.

BBC's Euro 2024 5 Live Team

Pat Nevin

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND - AUGUST 15: Scottish retired footballer and author Pat Nevin attends a photocall during the Edinburgh International Book Festival 2021 on August 15, 2021 in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Roberto Ricciuti/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ex-Scotland, Chelsea and Everton man Pat Nevin is a familiar voice to listeners of 5 Live, having gone into broadcasting not long after his retirement in 2000.

Rob Green

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - MAY 17: Pundit Robert Green during the UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg match between Manchester City FC and Real Madrid at Etihad Stadium on May 17, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

England’s first-choice goalkeeper at the 2010 World Cup, Rob Green turned out for the likes of West Ham and Norwich City at club level, and has appeared as a pundit on the BBC and Sky Sports, among others.

Izzy Christiansen

DONCASTER, ENGLAND - AUGUST 30: Izzy Christiansen, football commentator and pundit working for Sky Sports during the Carabao Cup Second Round match between Doncaster Rovers and Everton FC at The Eco-Power Stadium on August 30, 2023 in Doncaster, United Kingdom. (Photo by Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A regular on the Beeb and Sky Sports, Izzy Christiansen earned 31 England caps and won the 2016 Women’s Super League title with Manchester City – having previously lifted the Women’s FA Cup with Birmingham City.

Chris Sutton

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - FEBRUARY 26: Chris Sutton, former professional player and pundit looks on prior to the Viaplay Cup Final between Rangers and Celtic at Hampden Park on February 26, 2023 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Partner to Alan Shearer in ‘SAS’ strike force which fired Blackburn Rovers to the 1994/95 Premier League title, Chris Sutton is one of the BBC’s most opinionated pundits and a firm fixture on weekly football phone-in 606.

Conor McNamara

Irish commentator Conor McNamara made his 5 Live debut back in 2002 and has worked on every Euros since 2004.

John Murray

John Murray is 5 Live’s senior football commentator and has also covered golf, cricket and the Olympics during his career.

Alistair Bruce-Ball

Host of 606 since 2018 with Chris Sutton, Alistair Bruce-Ball is one of 5 Live’s principle Premier League commentators.

Ian Dennis

5 Live’s Chief Football Reporter, Ian Dennis began commentating for the BBC back in 1998 and has covered numerous major tournaments for the network.

More Euro 2024 stories

EURO 2024 HUB Dates, fixtures, stadiums, tickets and everything you need to know

EURO 2024 SQUAD All the teams previewed

EURO 2024 FAVOURITES Best odds on nation to win European Championship in Germany

EURO 2024 WALL CHART Free to download with full schedule and dates

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1