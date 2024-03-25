Euro 2024: Who are the BBC presenters, pundits and commentators?

Euro 2024 is only a matter of months away – which means the big broadcasters are assembling their teams of for this summer's major tournament in Germany.

The BBC, along with ITV, have the rights to show Euro 2024 games in the UK, and we can expect an all-star cast of presenters, pundits and commentators to guide us through the action. The Beeb will also provide extensive radio coverage via 5 Live.

Here, we run through all the faces (and voices) likely to be involved...

BBC's Euro 2024 Presenters

Gary Lineker

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Gary Lineker will be back to lead coverage of yet another major tournament, in his 25th year as the BBC’s football anchor.

One of England’s all-time leading scorers with 48 goals in 80 caps, the former Tottenham, Barcelona and Everton man turned Match of the Day presenter can be expected to present all of the biggest games on the Beeb at Euro 2024 – including any involving England, and the final (which may not be mutually exclusive).

Gabby Logan

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Another familiar face on the BBC at Euros and World Cups, Gabby Logan has been with the broadcaster for the best part of 20 years.

The daughter of Leeds United and Wales legend Terry Yorath, former gymnast Logan anchored the Beeb’s coverage of the 2022 Women’s World Cup.

Mark Chapman

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Host of Match of the Day 2 and 5 Live’s Sports Report radio show, Mark Chapman has become a regular fixture on the BBC during major tournaments.

The popular Lancastrian also leads Sky Sports’ coverage of the Carabao Cup, as well as being the main man for Rugby League on the Beeb.

Alex Scott

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal and England favourite Alex Scott only retired from professional football in 2018, but she is already one of the BBC’s most prominent presenters.

In 2018, Scott became the Beeb’s first female pundit for a World Cup, while she has hosted the long-running Football Focus since 2021.

BBC's Euro 2024 Pundits

Alan Shearer

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The BBC’s most senior pundit these days, Alan Shearer is a regular on everything from Match of the Day to Euros and World Cup coverage.

Golden Boot winner at Euro 96 with six goals for England on home soil, the Newcastle United icon is the Premier League’s all-time leading marksmen – having struck 260 times in the competition.

Rio Ferdinand

(Image credit: Michael Regan - UEFA via Getty Images)

A regular pundit for the BBC during major tournaments, Rio Ferdinand is right up there with the greatest English defenders of all time.

Capped 81 times by the Three Lions, Ferdinand – who features heavily on TNT Sports' Premier League and Champions League coverage – won six Premier League titles and the Champions League with Manchester United.

Jermaine Jenas

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Pundit-cum-presenter Jermaine Jenas does it all these days – from providing analysis on Match of the Day, to presenting BBC evening magazine programme The One Show, to conducting the 2022 World Cup draw!

Voted 2002/03 PFA Young Player of the Year while at Newcastle, the former midfielder lifted the 2007/08 League Cup with Tottenham and earned 21 England caps.

Micah Richards

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When he’s not cracking jokes at Roy Keane’s expense on Sky Sports, Micah Richards is just about the BBC’s most enthusiastic pundit, regularly lighting up Match of the Day.

The ex-England defender – a Premier League and FA Cup winner with Manchester City – has been part of the Beeb’s team at each of the last two major tournaments.

Jurgen Klinsmann

(Image credit: Getty Images)

England’s favourite German? Quite possibly. Jurgen Klinsmann has certainly proved a popular pundit on the BBC at recent major tournaments.

Most recently manager of South Korea, the 1990 World Cup and Euro 96-winning striker enjoyed two goal-laden spells in the Premier League with Tottenham.

Guy Mowbray

The BBC’s main commentator for more than a decade, Guy Mowbray is the voice of the broadcaster’s FA Cup and international coverage these days.

A mainstay of Match of the Day’s commentary team, while working for Eurosport, Mowbray called the 1998 World Cup final at the age of just 26 – becoming the youngster person ever to do so.

Steve Wilson

One of the longest-serving commentators at the BBC, Steve Wilson joined the network back in 1998.

Another of Match of the Day’s main men, Wilson commentated on his first FA Cup final in 2018.

Jonathan Pearce

An instantly recognisable voice, Jonathan Pearce has been commentating on the Beeb since the 90s, covering major men’s and women’s tournaments and featuring prominently on Match of the Day.

Away from football, he’s known for his long stint behind the mic on cult show Robot Wars.

Steve Bower

Part of the BBC’s major tournament commentary team for well over a decade, Steve Bower has covered football from non-League right up to the Champions League.

A presenter of the Premier League’s global output, Bower can regularly be heard on Match of the Day.

Pien Meulensteen

Born in the Netherlands, Pien Meulensteen began her broadcasting career working for BBC Manchester.

The daughter of former Fulham manager Rene Meulensteen, she commentated for the Beeb at the 2022 World Cup – and, in 2023, became Sky Sports’ first female commentator on a Premier League game.

Vicki Sparks

A regular on the BBC’s women’s football coverage, Vicki Sparks became the first woman to commentate on a World Cup match on UK TV when she held the mic for Portugal vs Morocco at Russia 2018.

Sparks – who has also reported from games for Final Score and 5 Live – was nominated for Commentator of the Year at the 2023 Football Supporters’ Association awards.

Dion Dublin

(Image credit: James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images)

If you get to the ground early enough, you might just see Dion Dublin ascending the stairs going up to the gantry.

A popular co-commentator and pundit across Match of the Day and live BBC coverage, Dublin – who earned four England caps – shared the 1997/98 Premier League Golden Boot with Michael Owen and Chris Sutton – and later went on to present property show Homes Under the Hammer AND invent a musical instrument, the Dube.

Martin Keown

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Three times a Premier League champion with Arsenal, Martin Keown regularly provides co-commentary and punditry on the Beeb.

Capped 43 times by England, the former defender played in all three of his country’s games at Euro 92.

Danny Murphy

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Regularly seen on Match of the Day and often heard on talkSPORT, Danny Murphy is one of the BBC’s most established co-commentators.

An England international on nine occasions, the ex-midfielder was a key member of Liverpool’s 2000/01 FA Cup, League Cup and UEFA Cup-winning side.

Stephen Warnock

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Murphy’s teammate at Liverpool for a short while, former left-back Stephen Warnock represented England twice.

Since hanging up his boots, he’s worked for a variety of broadcasters in Europe and the USA.

BBC's Euro 2024 5 Live Team

Pat Nevin

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ex-Scotland, Chelsea and Everton man Pat Nevin is a familiar voice to listeners of 5 Live, having gone into broadcasting not long after his retirement in 2000.

Rob Green

(Image credit: Getty Images)

England’s first-choice goalkeeper at the 2010 World Cup, Rob Green turned out for the likes of West Ham and Norwich City at club level, and has appeared as a pundit on the BBC and Sky Sports, among others.

Izzy Christiansen

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A regular on the Beeb and Sky Sports, Izzy Christiansen earned 31 England caps and won the 2016 Women’s Super League title with Manchester City – having previously lifted the Women’s FA Cup with Birmingham City.

Chris Sutton

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Partner to Alan Shearer in ‘SAS’ strike force which fired Blackburn Rovers to the 1994/95 Premier League title, Chris Sutton is one of the BBC’s most opinionated pundits and a firm fixture on weekly football phone-in 606.

Conor McNamara

Irish commentator Conor McNamara made his 5 Live debut back in 2002 and has worked on every Euros since 2004.

John Murray

John Murray is 5 Live’s senior football commentator and has also covered golf, cricket and the Olympics during his career.

Alistair Bruce-Ball

Host of 606 since 2018 with Chris Sutton, Alistair Bruce-Ball is one of 5 Live’s principle Premier League commentators.

Ian Dennis

5 Live’s Chief Football Reporter, Ian Dennis began commentating for the BBC back in 1998 and has covered numerous major tournaments for the network.

