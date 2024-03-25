Euro 2024: Who are ITV's presenters, pundits and commentators?

By Tom Hancock
published

ITV's Euro 2024 presenting, punditry and commentary line-ups are sure to feature plenty of familiar faces



Euro 2024 is only a matter of months away – which means the big broadcasters are assembling their teams of for this summer's major tournament in Germany.

ITV, along with the BBC, have the rights to show Euro 2024 games in the UK, and we can expect an all-star cast of presenters, pundits and commentators to guide us through the action.

Here, we run through all the faces (and voices) likely to be involved...

ITV's Euro 2024 Presenters

Mark Pougatch





Mark Pougatch has been in broadcasting since the early 90s, taking over as ITV’s sports anchor in 2015 – having previously worked extensively for the BBC.

Expect to see Pougatch fronting coverage of all the big games on ITV at Euro 2024, including any involving England and the final (which may not be mutually exclusive).

Laura Woods





Laura Woods anchored ITV’s coverage of the 2023 Women’s World Cup, having also presented games for the channel at the 2022 World Cup.

The main host of talkSPORT’s breakfast show between 2020 and 2023, away from football, Woods has covered darts and NFL.

Seema Jaswal





Part of ITV’s team for Euro 2020 and the last two World Cups, Seema Jaswal started out at Sky Sports and has worked for various other broadcasters in the UK and abroad.

A regular on TNT Sports during the club season, Jaswal has even appeared in an episode of hit footy sitcom Ted Lasso!

ITV's Euro 2024 Pundits

Roy Keane





Manchester United and Republic of Ireland legend Roy Keane took no prisoners on the pitch – and he’s taken a similarly tough approach to punditry.

That’s made him one of the best in the business, though, and has been a frequent fixture in the ITV studio at each of the last three major tournaments.

Ian Wright





Hugely popular as a player and pundit, Arsenal icon Ian Wright is one of ITV’s go-to guys for coverage of Euros and World Cups.

Capped 33 times by England, Wrighty is also a regular on Match of the Day during the Premier League season.

Gary Neville





One of Sky Sports’ top co-commentators, Gary Neville tends to turn his hand to studio punditry when international tournaments come around.

The former Manchester United right-back helped England to the semi-finals of Euro 96 on home turf, and also appeared at Euro 2000 and Euro 2004.

Karen Carney





Capped 144 times by England, Karen Carney won multiple top-flight titles with Arsenal as a player, in addition to the Women’s FA Cup with the Gunners and Chelsea.

Since moving into broadcasting in 2020, Carney has covered the FA Cup and 2022 World Cup for ITV.

Joe Cole





One of England’s most gifted players of the 00s, Joe Cole has become one of the most prominent pundits around in recent years.

The former Chelsea, Liverpool and West Ham man – who won three Premier League titles with the Blues – is a regular on TNT Sports' coverage of the Premier League and European football.

Eni Aluko





Eni Aluko has been among ITV’s foremost pundits at recent international tournaments, carving out a successful broadcasting career since retiring from playing in 2019.

A 102-time England international, Aluko won trophies with Chelsea, Juventus, Birmingham City and Charlton Athletic.

Jill Scott





England women’s favourite Jill Scott starred as the Lionesses won Euro 2022 as hosts, retiring later that summer having amassed a whopping 161 caps.

A double winner with Manchester City, Scott was crowned ‘Queen of the Jungle’ in the 22nd series of reality show I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! and captained England at Soccer Aid 2023.

Joleon Lescott





Regularly appearing as a pundit on club and international football, Joleon Lescott represented England at Euro 2012 – where he scored his only Three Lions goal, a header in their tournament opener against France.

A two-time Premier League title winner with Manchester City, the former defender also turned out for Everton and Aston Villa, among others.

ITV's Euro 2024 Commentators

Sam Matterface





ITV’s lead football commentator since 2020, Sam Matterface will be the man behind the mic for all of the biggest Euro 2024 matches on the channel – including any England games.

Previously a presenter on Sky Sports News, Matterface has also provided commentary for reality show Dancing on Ice.

Seb Hutchinson

Still a relative newcomer, Seb Hutchinson has made waves with his commentary on the Premier League and major international tournaments.

Formerly a TV producer, Hutchinson – who was part of ITV’s team at the 2022 World Cup and 2023 Women’s World Cup had dreamed of becoming a commentator since he was a child.

Clive Tyldesley





A real stalwart of the gantry, Clive Tyldesley’s voice is as recognisable as they come in the world of football commentary.

Hugely popular with fans, he’s been calling the action for ITV since 1998 – when he succeeded the great Brian Moore.

Jon Champion





One half of the ultimate commentary team with Ally McCoist, Jon Champion has been involved at ITV on and off since 2001.

A firm fixture in the channel’s Euros and World Cup coverage for many years, Champion also commentates on the Premier League for US outlet NBC Sports.

Joe Speight

Joe Speight has commentated for ITV at three Euros and three World Cups, beginning with Euro 2012.

Other competitions he has covered include the Champions League, Africa Cup of Nations and Bundesliga.

ITV's Euro 2024 co-commentators

Ally McCoist





Probably the most popular co-commentator in the game, Ally McCoist just LOVES football – and his infectious enthusiasm for the game livens up every broadcast.

Usually paired up with Jon Champion, the ex-Rangers and Scotland striker has further endeared himself to viewers with his impromptu in-match history lessons.

Lee Dixon





As a player, Lee Dixon won four English top-flight titles and three FA Cups with Arsenal – in addition to earning 22 caps for England.

Previously a regular on the BBC’s Match of the Day 2 and Football Focus, the former right-back is Sam Matterface’s main colleague on the ITV gantry.

John Hartson





Celtic and Wales legend John Hartson provided co-commentary for ITV at the 2022 World Cup, having already worked for Welsh-language network S4C.

Away from international football, Hartson has covered the Premier League and Scottish Premiership for various outlets.

