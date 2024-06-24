Euro 2024: Joe Hart responds after everyone says the same thing about his posture

Joe Hart sees the funny side of the social media comments about his posture

Former England goalkeeper Joe Hart has taken his first steps into a media career at Euro 2024, after hanging up his gloves at the end of last season.

The 37-year-old called time on a decorated career that saw him play more than 700 times for the likes of Manchester City, Tornio, West Ham and Burnley before a final three-year stint at Celtic.

During this time he won five league titles and seven domestic cups as well as earning 75 Three Lions caps, but it’s another of his achievements that has got viewers talking during his appearances on the channel at Euro 2024.

That’s because every time the former goalkeeper has appeared, social media and comments sections have been bombarded with admiration for the posture that the 6ft 5in man has displayed in the BBC studio.

“Joe Hart is giving the nation a masterclass in good posture this summer,” one vital post on X read. “Sat down or stood up; this man delivers on the biggest stage, just watch and learn.”

“Joe Hart is the most upright man I’ve ever seen,” began another. “That dude has insane posture.”

Talk of a Strictly Come Dancing call-up has also been mooted and the BBC have now put these comments to the man himself.

“Ha ha!,” he laughed. ‘I think if I go into the comments I’m going to have to understand that there’s probably worse things said as well, so ‘no comment’ on any comments.

“I’m quite a tall guy, I’ve got a long thoracic [verterbare] and to look after that I have to sit big and strong. I like being tall, I like being proud, I like feeling strong, so that’s how I see. I wasn’t aware of it also, at the same time, that’s just what I do. This is how I do it.”

With recent studies citing that almost three million Brits suffer from back or neck pain, Hart should be an example to any of us that find ourselves hunched over a desk during their working days, something he is well aware of.

“I understand that in the modern generation you can get slumped but as soon as I feel slumped, I don’t like it, I feel disgusting,” he added. “I like to stand big and tall, sit big and tall. It makes me feel confident.”

