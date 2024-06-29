Euro 2024: EVERY England penalty shootout at major tournaments analysed
England head into the knockout stages of Euro 2024 knowing they could face penalties again. Here, a look at their shootout record
England and penalty shootouts don't mix: that much we know.
The Three Lions have stepped up to contest 10 shootouts across their appearances at World Cups (4), Euros (5) and the Nations League (1), winning just three of them - and one of them was the Nations League one, and who cares about that.
So what are the lessons England can learn from their previous failures? Well, when it comes to where exactly they put the ball - quite an important part of the shootout - there's a few interesting nuggets to draw from.
Alan Shearer Explains How England Could Have Won The Euros | FourFourTwo Meets...
England's penalty shootout record at major tournaments by shot placement
The data was compiled by Bonuscodebets.co.uk, who, in rather self-aggrandising fashion, call it a 'study', as if they've pored over it all in white coats rather than just having watched them all back on YouTube with a pen and paper.
We have some issues with their methods, in truth. For some reason the scientists who compiled this 'study' have omitted the shots off target from their numbers for the success rate, with their PhD-level educations apparently rendering them unable to discern which general direction the ball had been kicked in unless it hit the net.
Pinch of salt duly taken, the numbers broke down as follows:
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
|Goal Segment
|Shots Taken
|Scored
|Saved
|Success Rate
|Bottom Left
|12
|10
|2
|83%
|Bottom Right
|11
|3
|8
|27%
|Middle Right
|6
|6
|0
|100%
|Top Right
|5
|5
|0
|100%
|Top Left
|4
|4
|0
|100%
|Middle Left
|4
|4
|0
|100%
|Bottom Middle
|3
|2
|1
|67%
|Middle
|1
|0
|1
|0%
|Top Middle
|1
|1
|0
|100%
Does any of this have anything to do with what England's spot-kick takers are best doing should they face the dreaded walk to 12 yards out at Euro 2024 this summer? Absolutely not.
Nonetheless, print that table out and keep it in your wallet. We're sure your mates down the pub will be hanging on your every word when you loudly pronounce after the decisive missed kick that 'actually the unlucky penalty taker did the right thing by going with a shot placement with a six out of six historical success rate for England'.
Get a free live stream to watch Euro 2024 from anywhere in the world to the summer's big tournament
More Euro 2024 stories
We have a guide on how to get Euro 2024 tickets if you're still looking to go to the tournament. Can’t make it out there? Don’t worry: here’s how to watch Euro 2024 live streams from anywhere in the world
We have the run-down on Euro 2024 stadiums, with info on host cities, capacities, and everything you need to know.
We also have a list of the Euro 2024 favourites, with best odds on nations to win European Championship in Germany, while these are the best Euros games ever and these are the best pundits ever.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.