Euro 2024: EVERY England penalty shootout at major tournaments analysed

Eric Dier banished some English demons by scoring the decisive penalty against Colombia at the 2018 World Cup

England and penalty shootouts don't mix: that much we know.

The Three Lions have stepped up to contest 10 shootouts across their appearances at World Cups (4), Euros (5) and the Nations League (1), winning just three of them - and one of them was the Nations League one, and who cares about that.

So what are the lessons England can learn from their previous failures? Well, when it comes to where exactly they put the ball - quite an important part of the shootout - there's a few interesting nuggets to draw from.

Alan Shearer Explains How England Could Have Won The Euros | FourFourTwo Meets...

England's penalty shootout record at major tournaments by shot placement

The data was compiled by Bonuscodebets.co.uk, who, in rather self-aggrandising fashion, call it a 'study', as if they've pored over it all in white coats rather than just having watched them all back on YouTube with a pen and paper.

We have some issues with their methods, in truth. For some reason the scientists who compiled this 'study' have omitted the shots off target from their numbers for the success rate, with their PhD-level educations apparently rendering them unable to discern which general direction the ball had been kicked in unless it hit the net.

Pinch of salt duly taken, the numbers broke down as follows:

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Swipe to scroll horizontally Success rate of all England’s penalties in shootouts by goal segment (for some reason not including shots off target) Goal Segment Shots Taken Scored Saved Success Rate Bottom Left 12 10 2 83% Bottom Right 11 3 8 27% Middle Right 6 6 0 100% Top Right 5 5 0 100% Top Left 4 4 0 100% Middle Left 4 4 0 100% Bottom Middle 3 2 1 67% Middle 1 0 1 0% Top Middle 1 1 0 100%

Does any of this have anything to do with what England's spot-kick takers are best doing should they face the dreaded walk to 12 yards out at Euro 2024 this summer? Absolutely not.

Nonetheless, print that table out and keep it in your wallet. We're sure your mates down the pub will be hanging on your every word when you loudly pronounce after the decisive missed kick that 'actually the unlucky penalty taker did the right thing by going with a shot placement with a six out of six historical success rate for England'.

Get a free live stream to watch Euro 2024 from anywhere in the world to the summer's big tournament

More Euro 2024 stories

We have a guide on how to get Euro 2024 tickets if you're still looking to go to the tournament. Can’t make it out there? Don’t worry: here’s how to watch Euro 2024 live streams from anywhere in the world

We have the run-down on Euro 2024 stadiums, with info on host cities, capacities, and everything you need to know .