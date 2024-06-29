Euro 2024: EVERY England penalty shootout at major tournaments analysed

By
published

England head into the knockout stages of Euro 2024 knowing they could face penalties again. Here, a look at their shootout record

England and penalty shootouts don't mix: that much we know.

The Three Lions have stepped up to contest 10 shootouts across their appearances at World Cups (4), Euros (5) and the Nations League (1), winning just three of them - and one of them was the Nations League one, and who cares about that.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Success rate of all England’s penalties in shootouts by goal segment (for some reason not including shots off target)
Goal SegmentShots TakenScoredSavedSuccess Rate
Bottom Left1210283%
Bottom Right113827%
Middle Right660100%
Top Right550100%
Top Left440100%
Middle Left440100%
Bottom Middle32167%
Middle1010%
Top Middle110100%

Steven Chicken
