Euro 2024 sweepstakes kit: Download and print our sweepstake template

This summer's feast of football is almost among us, as Euro 2024 gets underway on Friday evening. Hosts Germany will kick us off when they take on Scotland at the Allianz Arena in Munich to mark the beginning of four weeks of action that will climax at the Olympiastadion in Berlin on July 14.

According to the bookies, France and England are the favourites to lift the trophy, but with footballing heavyweights on either side of the draw, expect plenty of twists and turns.

VIDEO: The top ten kits at Euro 2024

If you can't call it, then what better way to get behind a team than entering a sweepstake with your friends, family or colleagues? Here at FourFourTwo, we've got you covered.

Click on the images below to download a sweepstake kit that you will be able to print off and dish out. The first image has just team names, the second includes each side's rankings and the third will tell you whether you've drawn a favourite, contender, dark horse or rank outsider in case anyone in your sweepstake hasn't been paying attention. Good luck!

Euro 2024 sweepstakes kits: download here!

Print this sweepstake for just the team names (Image credit: Future)

This version has the teams' rankings (Image credit: Future)

And this version has our verdict on what to expect from your team (Image credit: Future)

