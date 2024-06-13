Euro 2024 sweepstakes kit: Download and print our sweepstake template
Here's a Euro 2024 sweepstakes kit for your mates, your office or your family to draw teams from
Need a sweepstakes kit? We've got you covered.
This summer's feast of football is almost among us, as Euro 2024 gets underway on Friday evening. Hosts Germany will kick us off when they take on Scotland at the Allianz Arena in Munich to mark the beginning of four weeks of action that will climax at the Olympiastadion in Berlin on July 14.
According to the bookies, France and England are the favourites to lift the trophy, but with footballing heavyweights on either side of the draw, expect plenty of twists and turns.
VIDEO: The top ten kits at Euro 2024
If you can't call it, then what better way to get behind a team than entering a sweepstake with your friends, family or colleagues? Here at FourFourTwo, we've got you covered.
Click on the images below to download a sweepstake kit that you will be able to print off and dish out. The first image has just team names, the second includes each side's rankings and the third will tell you whether you've drawn a favourite, contender, dark horse or rank outsider in case anyone in your sweepstake hasn't been paying attention. Good luck!
Euro 2024 sweepstakes kits: download here!
Get a free live stream to watch Euro 2024 from anywhere in the world ahead of the summer's big tournament
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
More Euro 2024 stories
Steve McManaman: ‘Ballon d'Or in reach if Bellingham leads England to Euros glory’
Exclusive: 'Kylian Mbappe is angry and motivated - he drives the team in a different way – he can be a real leader for France’: Arsenal legend says that Mbappe can show new side at Euro 2024
Quiz! Can you name every nation to ever reach a European Championship final?
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.
- Mark WhiteContent Editor
‘Everybody at Real Madrid loves Jude Bellingham as a person – he’s the complete package. I hope he goes on to become the most successful English player ever’: British Galactico opens up on why Bellingham will surpass his own legacy
Exclusive: ‘England were under huge pressure to qualify for Euro 2008, whereas Croatia had spent four days celebrating and shopping. We were so relaxed,’ says Euros cult her