Quiz! Can you name every nation to ever reach a European Championship final?

There have been 16 European Championship finals since the first staging of the tournament in 1960 - how many finalists can you name?

Giorgio Chiellini lifts the UEFA Euro 2020 Trophy
It's football quiz time – and today, we're asking you if can name every country to have appeared in a European Championship final. 

Euro 2024 is almost here and the continent’s best sides are ready to lock horns in Germany over the next month.

