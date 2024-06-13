Quiz! Can you name every nation to ever reach a European Championship final?

It's football quiz time – and today, we're asking you if can name every country to have appeared in a European Championship final.

Euro 2024 is almost here and the continent’s best sides are ready to lock horns in Germany over the next month.

For some, only a win in the final on July 14 will be good enough, while others have more modest ambitions of making it out of the group stage.

This will be the 17th staging of the Euros, meaning we’ve had 16 finals contested between a total of 32 teams. We want you to name each and every one.

Six minutes are on the clock for this one and while there are 32 teams to name – though remember that several teams appear more than once.

