Euro 2024: What is Scotland’s national anthem?

Scotland finalised their preparations for Euro 2024 with warm-up games against Gibraltar and Finland last week.

The Scots beat Gibraltar 2-0 in Portugal last Monday, before a 2-2 draw at home to the Finns at Hampden Park on Friday.

Steve Clarke's side will now travel out to Germany ahead of their opening match in the tournament – against the hosts in Munich next Friday.

What is Scotland's national anthem?

Scotland players sing their anthem ahead of their Euro 2024 warm-up match against Finland in June 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

As part of the United Kingdom, Scotland do not have an agreed national anthem and the nation's government said in 2015 that there were no plans for an official song.

In international sports events, Scottish players usually sing "Flower of Scotland" before matches and this is the anthem which will be heard prior to the team's games at Euro 2024.

While England use the official United Kingdom national anthem "God Save the King" ("God Save the Queen" when the British monarch is female), that tune is less popular north of the border.

Scotland players sing their anthem ahead of a Euro 2024 warm-up game against Gibraltar in June 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ahead of a World Cup qualifier between Scotland and England at Hampden Park in 2017, Scottish fans loudly booed "God Save the Queen".

The Scottish Football Association (SFA) received a fine of almost £16,000 from FIFA for their fans' actions.

Scotland's men have never made it beyond the group stages of a major football tournament and Clarke's side will be hoping to change that this summer

After facing Germany, the Scots go on to face Switzerland in Cologne and Hungary in Cologne in Group A.

