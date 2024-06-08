Euro 2024: When is Scotland's next game?

Scotland were held to a 2-2 draw by Finland on Friday night in their final warm-up game ahead of Euro 2024.

After a 2-0 win over Gibraltar in their penultimate warm-up match before heading off to the European Championship, Steve Clarke's side went 2-0 up again on Friday at Hampden Park.

However, the Tartan Army were pegged back by two late Finland goals in Glasgow and had to be content with a draw ahead of the big kick-off in Germany.

When is Scotland’s next game?

Scotland players celebrate a goal against Finland in a 2-2 draw ahead of Euro 2024.

Scotland are in action next in the opening match of the European Championship against hosts Germany in Munich next Friday, June 14 at 9pm local time (8pm in the UK).

With the Scots never having made it beyond the group stage at a major tournament, there is belief that this could be the year for Clarke's side and the manager named his 26-man squad for the competition this week.

QPR's Lyndon Dykes and Liverpool's Ben Doak are both ruled out, while injuries for Bologna's Lewis Ferguson and Brentford's Aaron Hickey mean they miss the tournament too.

Clarke’s team qualified for Euro 2024 after winning five of their eight qualifiers, including a memorable 2-0 victory over Spain. As well as Germany, they are joined by Hungary and Switzerland in Group A this summer.

Scotland have won four of their 17 meetings with Germany, but three of those victories came between 1936 and 1959. The Scots did beat the Germans in a friendly in 1999, but have lost their last three matches against the Euro 2024 hosts.

