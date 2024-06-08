Euro 2024: When is Scotland's next game?

By
published

Scotland have played their last Euro 2024 warm-up game - so when is their next match and who are the opponents?

Scotland coach Steve Clarke shakes hands with Andy Robertson during the 2-2 draw against Finland at Hampden Park ahead of Euro 2024.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Scotland were held to a 2-2 draw by Finland on Friday night in their final warm-up game ahead of Euro 2024.

After a 2-0 win over Gibraltar in their penultimate warm-up match before heading off to the European Championship, Steve Clarke's side went 2-0 up again on Friday at Hampden Park.

Joe Nelson