The Europa League Perfect XI

It's Europa League time again, which means more attractive imagery from Western Union's WU-Pass scheme Ã¢ÂÂ the people who brought you our FREE Europa League Stats Zone app.

Here, they've picked out the player in each position who has totted up the most passes during the group stages Ã¢ÂÂ thereby helping to fund youth education around the world, what with Western Union funding a day's schooling for each and every pass completed in this season's Europa League.

Stats Zone is a free-download app from FourFourTwo and Opta, updated LIVE in-play. The Europa League Stats Zone is brought to youin association with Western Union's PASS scheme, which turns every completed Europa League pass into a day's education for young people around the world.



Download Europa SZ Ã¢ÂÂ¢ Download SZ Ã¢ÂÂ¢ More SZ info Ã¢ÂÂ¢ More SZ analysis