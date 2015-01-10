Everton 1-1 Man City: What Premier League record has Leighton Baines now beaten?

Everton ended a run of four consecutive Premier League defeats with a battling 1-1 draw agains Manchester City, who dropped two points in the title race at Goodison Park. Manuel Pellegrini's defending champions entered the match level with Chelsea at the Premier League summit and Fernandinho's 74th-minute header looked likely to win them the game.

Yet Joe Hart, who had earlier made a pair of fine saves from Romelu Lukaku, came needlessly from his line and allowed Steven Naismith to convert Leighton Baines' free-kick four minutes later. After Chelsea's 2-0 win over Newcastle there's now a gap at the top of the Premier League, thought City's unbeaten recent run continues.

Man City are unbeaten in their last 12 Premier League matches (W9 D3 L0).

Roberto Martinez has faced Man City 12 times in the Premier League as a manager and never been on the winning side (D2 L10).

Leighton Baines recorded his 45th Premier League assist, more than any other defender in the competition’s history (Graeme Le Saux is second with 44).

Everton have conceded 34 goals already this season after only letting in 39 in the whole of 2013/14.

City did not manage a shot on target in the first half.

Overall the reigning champions had 18 shots in this game but only 2 were on target.

Fernandinho has scored 2 goals in his last 3 Premier League appearances after going 20 without one.

Fernandinho has scored 2 goals from 3 shots on target in the Premier League this season.

David Silva and Samir Nasri created 6 and 5 chances respectively.

