Everton fan attacks Lyon goalkeeper with one hand while holding toddler in the other

Everton continued their woeful start to the season as tempers reached boiling point in the Europa League.

With the Blues trailing 1-0 to French side Lyon midway through the second half, a ruck started after defender Williams pushed goalkeeper Anthony Lopes into the advertising hoardings in front of the Goodison Park faithful.

Within a matter of seconds, every player - including Jordan Pickford who sprinted some 100 yards from his own goal - was involved in the melee. Williams had to be dragged away by Everton's coaching staff and was subsequently awarded a yellow card.

But the most shocking aspect was what TV replays revealed shortly after.

As the group of players edged closer to the stands, a fan emerged from the crowd carrying a toddler in his arm. Having managed to evade security, he then took it upon himself to get involved in the scrap and struck Lyon keeper Lopes on the back of the head.

Lyon players were furious, former Chelsea man Bertrand Traore in particular – but it was he who had the last laugh, going on to score the winner after Everton equalised through Williams.

Police have confirmed they are investigating the incident.

